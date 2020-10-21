Boost for arts, culture as TACA Centre opens in Lagos

The stage is set for official opening of Talala Arts and Culture Afrique Center, aimed at celebrating, showcasing and supporting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage across the globe.

The opening of the TACA Center will take place on 24 October, 2020, with a splendid array of activities to display African culture. The promoter, HRH Dr Abiola Dosumu, the Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, says her love for our diverse ways of life and art propelled her interest into the conscious preservation of our heritage over the years.

This, she added, “started somewhere in London borne out of the need to be distinct in showcasing African heritage where western culture dominates; an uncharted path. This ‘dive into an ocean of sharks’ paid off by the wide acceptance of our cultural value by the western world.”

According to her, Talala Arts and Culture Afrique Center is all about African culture. “It is an appreciation of our culture and heritage; repositioning them back into the fibre of our society and making them exportable; a culture to be proud of. The centre provides a suitable environment that cuts across all age brackets for the education, enjoyment and appreciation of who we are as Africans.

“Talala Art And Culture Afrique Center (TACA Center) was conceived over 30 years ago out of the need to checkmate the fast eroding rich African culture and value caused by the systematic replacement of who we are by alien cultures. It is very important to protect, promote and project our culture in its real fibre and sense.

The Talala dreams have evolved over the years in showcasing and supporting our culture and tradition across the globe. “It was the need to consolidate all aspects of Talala’s operations over the years into a single location for administrative and operational purposes that birthed this edifice, The Talala Arts and Culture Afrique Center (TACA Center),” says the Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos.

The TACA Center, situated at Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, is a multi-floors functional and exquisite architectural structure that has been specifically designed to ensure relaxation while simultaneously enjoying the beauty of art and culture. The structure is situated in the centre of Victoria Island thereby making it easily accessible whilst also shielded from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis.

The centre houses eight major services which include: Dance, Music and Art Academy, which will provide training in Performing Arts and Visual Art for both leisure (social classes) and academic purposes (certifications).

The wide array of offering by the Academy includes dance genres such as Jives, Salsa, Waltz, Contemporary African and Traditional Dance, Ballroom, Hip-Hop; Music: Vocal, Piano, Violin, Horns, Traditional Instruments and; Visual Art: Painting, Drawing, Adire (Tie & Dye), Batik,Basketry, Beadwork, Embroidery, Pottery, Calabash Decoration, etc. The Academy also “boasts of highly trained instructors with proven track records and experience.

The centre also offers classes in the three major Nigerian languages (Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa) as well as French Language.” There are also Talala Art Gallery which will provide a space to showcase the skilful works of art by both emerging and established artists; Culture Table, a roof top garden restaurant where delicious and gastronomic dishes (indigenous and foreign) can be enjoyed in a hygienic, exclusive and serene environment.

Apart from providing opportunity to meet renowned chefs as well as experience their culinary mastery, it is a destination getaway within the city that overlooks the VI landscape.

Talala Tea House provides a unique experience in tea brewing which can be enjoyed over gastronomic munches in an opulent environment, while the event hall of the centre is open to special celebrations including promotions, reunions and executive hangouts of all kinds. The Muscle and Champagne Lounge is a reenactment of the African culture of relaxation brought to a contemporary setting.

“Evening relaxation over exquisite drinks and dips has always been a cherished part of us and way of life,” she explains. The services offered by the Center also include the Floral Stall which sells and provides an aesthetic view of flowers, as well as offer training on flower arrangement, pruning and nurturing.” Flowers have always been part of our lives and culture as their presentation serve unique purposes.”

