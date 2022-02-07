Boost for Eagles as Abdullahi returns to training

Super Eagles utility star, Shehu Abdullahi’s return to training will serve as a big boost for the national team ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana in March after missing the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon due to injury.

The former Kano Pillars star alongside Leon Balogun were late exclusion from the team that crashed out at the round of 16 after they oth sustained various degree of injuries.

Speakingtoourcorrespondent currently in Cameroon, Abdullahi said he is happy to return to training and looking forward joining the Super Eagles ahead of the cracker against Ghana.

The Omonia of Cyprus star appreciated the management team of his club for standing by him during the trying period while looking forward to returning the team. “I am excited to return to full training, I appreciate your support and prayers,” he said.

“The love I got from the team management, coaching staff and my teammates was overwhelming, also from Nigerians, I am happy to be back.

“It was a big disappointmentformemissing out of the AFCON, but I have to let the coaching crew understandmypredicament at the moment.

“NowthatIamback, I am looking forward to playing for my team and be ready for any invitation ahead of the qualifiers against Ghana because we must be at the World Cup.”

