Boost for Nigerian, Ghanaian youths through TRACE Troops

A total of 15 young Nigerians and Ghanaians are set to benefit from the first phase of a special initiative by urban cable TV channel, Trace. According to Olivier Laouchez, the co-founder and CEO of TRACE, the initiative is part of its CSR initiative aimed at empowering youths in Africa through an empowerment campaign tagged TRACE Troops.

Under the scheme, the opportunity of hiring a group of African youths for a period of three months to work with TRACE and earn a stipend and also be empowered with the necessary resources alongside guidance on media and entertainment is is open to fifteen young men and women in Nigerian and Ghana. Speaking further at a media briefing, Laouchez stressed that the interns will need to produce an original project of their choice, which will in turn serve as an addition to their personal curriculum vitae, as they will eventually be recognized as TRACE ambassadors. Dwelling further on the inspiration behind the program, Sam Onyemelukwe, Managing Director, TRACE said: “The initiative was conceived to educate and empower 60 Nigerian and Ghanaian youths within a year; inspire and engage the younger generation of bright minds by starting them on a journey to becoming industry leaders of tomorrow.”

“The programme is to share and cheer; to give them a chance to share their perspectives on a whole lot of issues affecting their generation and equally catch fun in the process,” Onyemelukwe, who said he was inspired to see the vibrant energy young people looking to break through, possess, added.

