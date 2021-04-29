News

Boost for tourism as Ekiti hosts NANTAP 2021 convention

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has approved the hosting of the 2021 edition of the annual convention of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) by the state in September. The idea was to further create avenues to enrich the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) base against solely relying on the Federal Government for funds. Ekiti State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Prof. Rasaki Ojo Bakare, stated this at a joint media briefing in Lagos after a crucial meeting between officials of Ekiti State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism and the national executive members of NANTAP.

Speaking at the occasion, Bakare and the National President of NANTAP, Mr. Israel Eboh, eulogised Governor Fayemi for taking this “smart decision that will bring over 2,000 tourists to Ekiti for a four-day convention.” They assured NANTAP members of a highly successful convention in September 2021.

Bakare, who is a professor Performing Arts, said the convention, which was scheduled to take place from September 15th to 18th, was “a big event for us,” stressingthatithad beenapproved by the governor. “Ekiti State government, under the leadership of Governor Fayemi, has endorsed the hosting of the 2021 NANTAP convention, which will be held in September in Ado- Ekiti, and it’s a big event for us. “Over time, we have tried to come up with alternative means of raising money to enrich our IGR base in the state, beyond going to Abuja monthly to get money.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We’ll be back, gunmen warn Imo gov’s kinsmen

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Owerri

…as locals flee home, market deserted   Apprehension has continued to grow following last Saturday’s attack on the Omuma country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State by armed men believed to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN). This is also as members of the community are fleeing their homes.   The […]
News

Nasarawa gov signs N62.9bn revised 2020 budget

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday signed the state’s 2020 revised budget of N62.9 billion into law.   The total budget’s recurrent expenditure decreased by 37.78 per cent from N58,670,129,609 to N36,502,715,764. Sule had presented a budget of N108, 444,805,614.00 only in December, 2019.   Performing the ceremony yesterday at the Government House, Lafia, […]
News Top Stories

FG: ICC, Amnesty Int’l amplifies Nigeria’s insecurity

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri

The Nigerian government, yesterday, warned some international organisations against undue interference on issues of national security, saying that no amount of blackmail will compel it to surrender the country’s sovereignty to any foreign body.   The Federal Government, which spoke through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a press conference in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica