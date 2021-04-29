Boost for tourism as Ekiti hosts NANTAP 2021 convention

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has approved the hosting of the 2021 edition of the annual convention of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) by the state in September. The idea was to further create avenues to enrich the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) base against solely relying on the Federal Government for funds. Ekiti State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Prof. Rasaki Ojo Bakare, stated this at a joint media briefing in Lagos after a crucial meeting between officials of Ekiti State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism and the national executive members of NANTAP.

Speaking at the occasion, Bakare and the National President of NANTAP, Mr. Israel Eboh, eulogised Governor Fayemi for taking this “smart decision that will bring over 2,000 tourists to Ekiti for a four-day convention.” They assured NANTAP members of a highly successful convention in September 2021.

Bakare, who is a professor Performing Arts, said the convention, which was scheduled to take place from September 15th to 18th, was “a big event for us,” stressingthatithad beenapproved by the governor. “Ekiti State government, under the leadership of Governor Fayemi, has endorsed the hosting of the 2021 NANTAP convention, which will be held in September in Ado- Ekiti, and it’s a big event for us. “Over time, we have tried to come up with alternative means of raising money to enrich our IGR base in the state, beyond going to Abuja monthly to get money.”

