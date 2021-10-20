Boosting agric sector amid world food commemoration

October 16 annually remains

the World Food

Day. Hence, the global

community commemorated

the 2021 edition penultimate

week, precisely on Saturday.

It’s a day of action dedicated to

tackling global hunger. The focus

of the day is that food is a basic and

fundamental human right. Yet, in

a world of billions, over 800 million people worldwide live with

chronic hunger, 60% women and almost five million children

under the age of five die of malnutrition-related causes every day.

Due to the inevitable impact of food on mankind, the World

Food Day (WFD) was established during the 20th General Conference

of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the

United Nations (UN) in November 1945.

During the conference, all the Member States of FAO resolved

that October 16 each year should be commemorated as World

Food Day. The day was meant to coincide with the anniversary

of the founding date of the organisation – FAO.

In the history of mankind, no one has ever boasted of living

a healthy life without an adequate food on his or her table. This

implies that a healthy living is not unconnected with consumption

of the required dietary.

Food, which remains one of the three basic needs of man

on earth, can only be acquired or guaranteed via thorough participation

in agricultural practices. No doubt, agriculture is an

integral part of human existence considering that it is the only

means that can guarantee the three paramount needs of man,

which are: food, clothing and shelter.

Obviously, several societies in the world depend solely on

agriculture as regards Internally-Generated Revenue (IGR), and

creation of employment opportunities. Such societies jealously

safeguard it because they acknowledge it is the most affordable

and assessable source of revenue within the reach of man.

This is a clear indication that agriculture can function as a

revenue source as well as means of survival. Needless to assert

that sustenance of agriculture remains one of the prime desires

of any rational and vision-oriented society in existence, and Imo

wouldn’t be an exception.

Owing to its challenges, including lack of access to mechanized

farming, undesirable topography, poor climatic condition,

unavailability of land, poor soil texture, and insufficient funds,

et cetera, many prospective farmers in most developing nations,

like Nigeria, have over the years lost interest in agriculture,

thereby endangering the socio-economic status of the affected

nations.

It’s not anymore news that lack of participation in either

subsistence or commercial farming among the populace of a

certain country invariably leads to malnutrition and tremendous

decline in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.

The most devastating aspect of apathy in agriculture is the

one observed amongst the youth as a result of their eager and

unending quest for non-existing white-collar jobs. To say the

least, the ongoing lack of enthusiasm among the young ones,

in the area of farming, contributed immensely to the current

scarcity of food in Nigeria.

History indicates that between

2011 and 2013, a total of

eight hundred and forty-two

(842) million individuals, or

about one in every eight persons

in the world, were estimated

to be suffering from

chronic hunger. This signifies

that the said set of people was

not regularly getting enough

food for themselves to carry out their active life activities.

It’s not anymore news that in the recent times, climate

change has remained one of the greatest challenges in

this part of the world. One of the biggest issues related to

climate change is food security. The world’s poorest – many

of whom are farmers, fishers, and hunters – are being

hit hardest by higher temperatures and an increasing

frequency in weather-related disasters.

At the same time, the global population is skyrocketing

and is expected to reach about 9.6 billion by 2050. To

meet such a heavy demand, agriculture and food systems

will need to adapt to the adverse effects of climate change

and become more resilient, productive, and sustainable.

This is the only way we can ensure the general wellbeing

of ecosystems and rural settlements, as well as reduce

emissions.

Growing food in a sustainable way means adopting

practices that produce more with less input, in the same

area of land, and use natural resources wisely. It also

means reducing food losses before the final product or retail

stage through a number of initiatives, including better

harvesting, storage, packaging, transport, infrastructure,

and market mechanisms, coupled with institutional and

legal frameworks.

The FAO is using this period to call on countries to

address food and agriculture in their climate action plans

and invest meaningfully in rural development in their

respective jurisdictions.

As Nigeria joins the global community to celebrate

the 2021 annual World Food Day, the governments at all

levels are urged to be more proactive than being reactive

with a view to ensuring that the bane of the country’s

agricultural sector is thoroughly addressed.

It’s appalling that presently the acclaimed Africa’s giant

can no longer boast of crops like cocoa, rubber and oil

palms that used to be the pride of the country during the

post-colonial era, owing to lack of maintenance culture

and relegation of the existing healthy policies to the background

occasioned by overdependence on mono-source of

economy, the oil and gas sector.

There is indeed a compelling need for the governments

at all levels to provide the needed support for any genuine

prospective farmer in their respective jurisdictions, such

as soft loan with zero interest rates, arable land, enabling

environment, and wholesome policies, as the case may be.

The government should equally subsidize the prices of

farming machinery/equipment to enable every commercial

farmer in the country purchase them without much

ado. In the same vein, the ongoing restriction of importation

of goods and services into the country must be duly

strengthened and intensified by the apt authorities such as

the Customs Service, among others, toward increasing the

level of demand on locally-made commodities.

There ought to also be an increased awareness among

the populace in various quarters on the need to patronize

indigenous commodities at all times. This can be actualized

by working thoroughly on their mentality.

On their part, the farmers ought to, from time to time,

validate the membership of all their members, and also

encourage the upcoming ones to register, to enable the

government or any concerned corporate body easily assess

them as well as ascertain the genuineness of anyone who

claims to be a practising farmer.

They should also sensitize their members on the need

for specialization towards boosting production. Farmers

need to concentrate on a particular crop or livestock

farming, as the case might be, to enable them obtain a

desirable outcome during harvest. After creating a sound

foundation, any farmer can in the future consider practising

mixed farming.

Governments at all levels ought to as well endeavour

to own and manage various mechanized farm with a view

to supplementing the privately owned ones. They mustn’t

leave everything for the private sector, in order to ensure

adequate price regulation on the goods and services. Such

measure would also intensify the ongoing diversification

mantra, thereby boosting massive employment opportunities

for our teeming youths.

In view of this, every agriculture ministry is expected

to boast of staff that are qualified in various agricultural

disciplines, rather than professionals from other areas.

And, every staff must be prepared to go to the field.

Above all, there’s a compelling need for Agricultural

Science to be studied by every high school student in Nigeria

as a core subject, and equally sit for it during their

School Certificate examinations. There’s also need for all

the tertiary institutions in the country to introduce Agric

Science in their schools’ curricula as a general course for

every first year student; there would be need for a formidable

legal backing towards ensuring the effectiveness of

this very measure.

Inter alia, the government and non-governmental organizations,

among other stakeholders, should endeavour

to continually grant bursary to the undergraduates studying

Agric Science or any agric-related discipline towards

encouraging prospective ones. Hence, the various relevant

civil society groups operating in the country are required

to solicit for this on behalf of the students.

All in all, viable and formidable policies need to be

formulated and consequently kept alive to ensure apt implementation

of the outlined measures. A policy is like a

tyre that facilitates the needed wholesome movement of

a vehicle.

Every relevant authority or stakeholder in the country

must henceforth be ready and determined to sacrifice now

in a bid to enjoy forever. Think about it!

Like this: Like Loading...