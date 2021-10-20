Boosting agric sector amid world food commemoration

October 16 annually remains
the World Food
Day. Hence, the global
community commemorated
the 2021 edition penultimate
week, precisely on Saturday.
It’s a day of action dedicated to
tackling global hunger. The focus
of the day is that food is a basic and
fundamental human right. Yet, in
a world of billions, over 800 million people worldwide live with
chronic hunger, 60% women and almost five million children
under the age of five die of malnutrition-related causes every day.
Due to the inevitable impact of food on mankind, the World
Food Day (WFD) was established during the 20th General Conference
of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the
United Nations (UN) in November 1945.
During the conference, all the Member States of FAO resolved
that October 16 each year should be commemorated as World
Food Day. The day was meant to coincide with the anniversary
of the founding date of the organisation – FAO.
In the history of mankind, no one has ever boasted of living
a healthy life without an adequate food on his or her table. This
implies that a healthy living is not unconnected with consumption
of the required dietary.
Food, which remains one of the three basic needs of man
on earth, can only be acquired or guaranteed via thorough participation
in agricultural practices. No doubt, agriculture is an
integral part of human existence considering that it is the only
means that can guarantee the three paramount needs of man,
which are: food, clothing and shelter.
Obviously, several societies in the world depend solely on
agriculture as regards Internally-Generated Revenue (IGR), and
creation of employment opportunities. Such societies jealously
safeguard it because they acknowledge it is the most affordable
and assessable source of revenue within the reach of man.
This is a clear indication that agriculture can function as a
revenue source as well as means of survival. Needless to assert
that sustenance of agriculture remains one of the prime desires
of any rational and vision-oriented society in existence, and Imo
wouldn’t be an exception.
Owing to its challenges, including lack of access to mechanized
farming, undesirable topography, poor climatic condition,
unavailability of land, poor soil texture, and insufficient funds,
et cetera, many prospective farmers in most developing nations,
like Nigeria, have over the years lost interest in agriculture,
thereby endangering the socio-economic status of the affected
nations.
It’s not anymore news that lack of participation in either
subsistence or commercial farming among the populace of a
certain country invariably leads to malnutrition and tremendous
decline in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.
The most devastating aspect of apathy in agriculture is the
one observed amongst the youth as a result of their eager and
unending quest for non-existing white-collar jobs. To say the
least, the ongoing lack of enthusiasm among the young ones,
in the area of farming, contributed immensely to the current
scarcity of food in Nigeria.
History indicates that between
2011 and 2013, a total of
eight hundred and forty-two
(842) million individuals, or
about one in every eight persons
in the world, were estimated
to be suffering from
chronic hunger. This signifies
that the said set of people was
not regularly getting enough
food for themselves to carry out their active life activities.
It’s not anymore news that in the recent times, climate
change has remained one of the greatest challenges in
this part of the world. One of the biggest issues related to
climate change is food security. The world’s poorest – many
of whom are farmers, fishers, and hunters – are being
hit hardest by higher temperatures and an increasing
frequency in weather-related disasters.
At the same time, the global population is skyrocketing
and is expected to reach about 9.6 billion by 2050. To
meet such a heavy demand, agriculture and food systems
will need to adapt to the adverse effects of climate change
and become more resilient, productive, and sustainable.
This is the only way we can ensure the general wellbeing
of ecosystems and rural settlements, as well as reduce
emissions.
Growing food in a sustainable way means adopting
practices that produce more with less input, in the same
area of land, and use natural resources wisely. It also
means reducing food losses before the final product or retail
stage through a number of initiatives, including better
harvesting, storage, packaging, transport, infrastructure,
and market mechanisms, coupled with institutional and
legal frameworks.
The FAO is using this period to call on countries to
address food and agriculture in their climate action plans
and invest meaningfully in rural development in their
respective jurisdictions.
As Nigeria joins the global community to celebrate
the 2021 annual World Food Day, the governments at all
levels are urged to be more proactive than being reactive
with a view to ensuring that the bane of the country’s
agricultural sector is thoroughly addressed.
It’s appalling that presently the acclaimed Africa’s giant
can no longer boast of crops like cocoa, rubber and oil
palms that used to be the pride of the country during the
post-colonial era, owing to lack of maintenance culture
and relegation of the existing healthy policies to the background
occasioned by overdependence on mono-source of
economy, the oil and gas sector.
There is indeed a compelling need for the governments
at all levels to provide the needed support for any genuine
prospective farmer in their respective jurisdictions, such
as soft loan with zero interest rates, arable land, enabling
environment, and wholesome policies, as the case may be.
The government should equally subsidize the prices of
farming machinery/equipment to enable every commercial
farmer in the country purchase them without much
ado. In the same vein, the ongoing restriction of importation
of goods and services into the country must be duly
strengthened and intensified by the apt authorities such as
the Customs Service, among others, toward increasing the
level of demand on locally-made commodities.
There ought to also be an increased awareness among
the populace in various quarters on the need to patronize
indigenous commodities at all times. This can be actualized
by working thoroughly on their mentality.
On their part, the farmers ought to, from time to time,
validate the membership of all their members, and also
encourage the upcoming ones to register, to enable the
government or any concerned corporate body easily assess
them as well as ascertain the genuineness of anyone who
claims to be a practising farmer.
They should also sensitize their members on the need
for specialization towards boosting production. Farmers
need to concentrate on a particular crop or livestock
farming, as the case might be, to enable them obtain a
desirable outcome during harvest. After creating a sound
foundation, any farmer can in the future consider practising
mixed farming.
Governments at all levels ought to as well endeavour
to own and manage various mechanized farm with a view
to supplementing the privately owned ones. They mustn’t
leave everything for the private sector, in order to ensure
adequate price regulation on the goods and services. Such
measure would also intensify the ongoing diversification
mantra, thereby boosting massive employment opportunities
for our teeming youths.
In view of this, every agriculture ministry is expected
to boast of staff that are qualified in various agricultural
disciplines, rather than professionals from other areas.
And, every staff must be prepared to go to the field.
Above all, there’s a compelling need for Agricultural
Science to be studied by every high school student in Nigeria
as a core subject, and equally sit for it during their
School Certificate examinations. There’s also need for all
the tertiary institutions in the country to introduce Agric
Science in their schools’ curricula as a general course for
every first year student; there would be need for a formidable
legal backing towards ensuring the effectiveness of
this very measure.
Inter alia, the government and non-governmental organizations,
among other stakeholders, should endeavour
to continually grant bursary to the undergraduates studying
Agric Science or any agric-related discipline towards
encouraging prospective ones. Hence, the various relevant
civil society groups operating in the country are required
to solicit for this on behalf of the students.
All in all, viable and formidable policies need to be
formulated and consequently kept alive to ensure apt implementation
of the outlined measures. A policy is like a
tyre that facilitates the needed wholesome movement of
a vehicle.
Every relevant authority or stakeholder in the country
must henceforth be ready and determined to sacrifice now
in a bid to enjoy forever. Think about it!