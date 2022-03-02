Boosting capital formation via national savings strategy

Mobilisation of domestic savings for capital formation will enhance Nigeria economy, CHRIS UGWU writes

The importance of a strong and viable domestic savings and bond market as alternative sources of finance in emerging economies has been affirmed by the success it enjoys in countries such as Brazil, India and China. The growth of any economy depends on the level of capital accumulation and that capital accumulation in turn depends primarily on savings and investment.

The critical twin issues for driving growth in any developing economy are, on one hand, how to stimulate investments and, on the other, grow savings to finance the needed investments. An appreciation for how to stimulate savings forms the basis for targeted policy interventions, from the design of tax and incentive systems to the structure and philosophy that underlines financial market regulations.

With government’s economic reforms running at full throttle, prospects are high for the sustained mobilisation of domestic savings, foreign capital and development of the Nigerian bonds market as a viable tool for financing Nigeria’s infrastructure development. This is even more apt as the country just wriggled out of recession. Meanwhile, against this backdrop of the comatose state of the economy, National Savings Scheme (NSS), which was proposed in the 10-year Capital Market Masterplan was established to help grow the economy.

NSS outlined in Capital Market Master Plan

The Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Lamido Yuguda, at the report submission of Federal Working Group on the National Savings Strategy explained that the need to establish a National Savings Strategy was outlined in the 10 Years Capital Market Master Plan “as one of the key strategies to enhance capital formation by mobilising domestic funds for investment to drive rapid economic growth.

“It envisaged the deliberate provision of risk capital as venture capital and private equity that is naira based and more committed to the long-term prosperity of Nigeria as well as create a buffer to the instability created by foreign investors.

“The CAMMIC commissioned a white paper on a National Savings Strategy and recommended to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning the formation of a Working Group to explore the feasibility of the report findings,” he added. “The Securities and Exchange Commission launched a 10-year Capital Market Masterplan in 2015.

The Commission at that time believed that having just emerged from a bubble that negatively impacted the performance and confidence in the Nigerian capital market, it was expedient to come up with a market wide strategic blueprint that had the buy-in of all stakeholders aimed at making our market deeper, vibrant and more effective. “The implementation of the initiatives in the 10-year master plan will transform the Nigerian market, facilitate the diversification of our economy, encourage savings and create wealth.

This will no doubt grow investor confidence, improve the depth and breadth of the market in terms of product offerings, engender market integrity, and contribute to the country’s economic growth. “The implementation of the 10- Year Capital Market MasterPlan commenced in earnest with the inauguration of a Capital Market MasterPlan Implementation Council (CAMMIC).

I am glad to report that we have taken up the initiatives outlined in the masterplan document in a systematic manner while engaging with government and other critical stakeholders to successfully implement key initiatives while driving the execution of others. “We are in the process of concluding a review of the Capital Market Master Plan (2015-2025) to align its vision and expected outcomes to current realities and glad to report that the updated plan will be presented to the Honourable Minister in the coming weeks,” Yuguda further said.

Yuguda thanked the minister of finance, budget and national planning for graciously embracing this initiative and constituting this National Working Group and expressed the hope that the minister would accept its recommendations and facilitate the adoption of the National Savings Scheme in the nation’s development programme.

“We are indeed grateful for your commitment and efforts to position our market where it deserves to be – a capital market that will broaden access to economic prosperity by enabling the emergence of financially responsible citizens, accelerate wealth creation and wealth distribution, provide capital to small and medium scale enterprises, and catalyze housing finance,” he added.

How the scheme works While presenting the report, Dr. Ore Sofekun, Member of the Committee and CEO of Foothold Advisors Limited, who presented the report on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Mr. Fola Adeola, said the scheme would be open-ended and considering its medium-term to long-term objective, participants will have the opportunity to decide how their contributions will be invested and will be able to make periodic re-allocations. To allow for product diversification and provide savers flexibility and choice, she stated that multiple investor risk/return profiles had been designed with corresponding savings products.

These products will allow service providers offer an array of diversified product options tailored to match customer needs. New government issued savings instruments that have features to protect savers from rising inflation have been recommended and a number of special products have also been proposed with the needs of Nigerians in mind. On implementation roadmap, Sofekun said the scheme would be subject to the overall supervision of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and structured to start, as a department within the SEC, adding that with the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) of 2007 currently being reviewed, a new section should be introduced in the proposed Investments and Securities Bill (ISB) to provide for the establishment of the national savings scheme as a mandatory scheme and other related matters.

“The new provisions in the ISB should be articulated to give the NSS its own advisory board. The governance structure of the Scheme should be robust and transparent with stringent measures in place to ring-fence the assets of the scheme. strategy and advise government on the extent and period for programme incentives, conduct technical reviews of proposed products and supervise overall program philosophy. “The implementation mechanism is designed to consider practical realities and minimise complexity.

The main objective is to create a stable and optimal financial intermediation structure where channels and savings prod ucts are easily accessible, and an effective and robust institutional framework is established. “The overriding goal is to incentivise the population to save, have access to various savings investment products and ultimately, provide a pool of funds to finance capital investments. The initial take-off expenses should be borne primarily by the Ministry of Finance, Budget & National Planning with some funding provided by SEC,” she added.

The report estimated N1.26 billion as take-off funding for the program. This, however, will need to be reviewed at the time of implementation to take care of inflationary price changes. “To build a resilient national savings scheme, seven critical pillars were identified. We reiterate that these foundational pillars, if properly addressed will help mobilise and create a savings culture in Nigeria. “They are: Macroeconomic stability; Strong incentive regime; Secure and diversified savings instruments; Increased awareness of the benefits of saving; Efficiency of the operational structure and intermediation; Transparent and effective governance structure; and finally Capacity Building,” she said.

Growing economy

Mobilisation of domestic savings for capital formation and investment was being identified as a critical success factor for harnessing the true growth potential of the Nigerian economy. This was stated by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed. The minister stated that the just launched Medium-Term National Development Plan 2021-2025 recognises the role of a deep financial market in supporting the high and sustainable growth the plan aims to attain. I hope the proposals made in this report will guide government in taking actionable steps to actualize the objectives outlined. She assured that she would review the report and work with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other stakeholders to ensure that the country fully realises the potential benefits of the Scheme to the country. Ahmed said: “We understand that this initiative will involve several other agencies such as CBN, FIRS, NAICOM and other important stakeholders. We will leverage on our collaborative working environment within the Government to ensure we get necessary buy-in and commitment from relevant stakeholders.

“On behalf of the Federal Government and the Ministry of Finance, Budget & National Planning, I extend my sincere appreciation for your selflessness in giving your time and skill in this painstaking work in support of Government. I trust that we will count on your patriotic spirit when we call on you for further support in this or other laudable endeavours for our dear Country.”

Last line

The growth of investment in any nation largely depends on mobilisation of savings for economic development hence the need for the authorities to intensify efforts in encouraging domestic savings.

