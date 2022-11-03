Boosting FG’s revenue generation through 5G auction

In this report, ABOLAJI ADEBAYO analyses how the auction of 5G network has become a cash cow for the Federal Government and other ways the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been generating revenue into government’s coffer

With the prospective second auction of the 5G network spectrum to two more firms, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) would have generated about $1billion for the Federal Government.

5G network

In a bid to deploy the new technology in Nigeria, the Federal Government, in September, 2021, approved the deployment of the Fifth Generation Network, otherwise called 5G in Nigeria. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, announced the approval after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Following the approval, the Minister directed the NCC to commence immediate implementation of the 5G plan for the country. He said the roll-out would be carried out in phases beginning with major cities in the country “where there is need for high quality broadband.” The NCC was asked to publish an implementation roadmap for the deployment of 5G across the country with service roll-out obligations. In addition, the Commission was directed to commence the development of relevant regulatory instruments to address issues related to health, safety and others to drive effective implementation of the roll-out of 5G by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs). The National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, was to release the 5G Spectrum to the NCC for auction to MNOs that would need the spectrum for 5G deployment. The approval of the network by President Muhammadu Buhari and the FEC was a major boost to Nigeria’s promising 5G plan, which has the objectives of ensuring efficient assignment of spectrum for 5G deployment, creating an enabling environment for investment in the telecom industry, ensuring effective deployment of 5G to cover major urban cities by 2025, among others. In line with the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030 for a digital Nigeria, and the position-ing of Nigeria as an early adopter of digital technology in the growing global digital economy, the successful and timely deployment of 5G is crucial. 5G is expected to facilitate several emerging technologies, generate innovative use cases, spur significant socioeconomic growth and create jobs. The Minister said with 5G network, the economy of the nation would be rebranded and witness great growth and development.

Auction

Following the official handing over of the 5G spectrum allocation to the NCC, the Commission commenced the auction process. The process was adjudged the best. In December 2021, the Nigerian telecom regulator held the first 5G spectrum auction in the country. Three operators participated, but only two, MTN and Mafab Communications, emerged winners and were subsequently given the license to deploy the network in Nigeria. Speaking at the event, which also witnessed the public presentation of the National Policy on 5G networks, a document earlier launched by President Buhari on January 25, 2022, the Minister commended the NCC leadership for ‘a transparent, fair and credible 3.5GHz spectrum auction’ conducted on December 13, 2021. Eminent stakeholders and dignitaries at the event also commended Danbatta for ensuring sterling record of transparency and accountability in the sale of the 3.5GHz Spectrum Band allocated for deployment of 5G network in Nigeria. Pantami stated that the NFMC, which he chairs, had the responsibility for managing the allocation of commercial and non-commercial spectrum resources in the country while the NCC is facilitating the deployment of spectrum in the country. Hence, the Council decided to allocate the assigned spectrum for 5G network to the NCC to enable it assign same to the winners of the 3.5GHz spectrum auction. On Thursday, February 17, 2022, Pantami, who is the Chairman, National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), presented the official document on the 3.5GHz spectrum allocation to the NCC at a public event which took place at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The 5G spectrum allocation document was received by the Chairman, NCC Board of Commissioners, Prof. Adeolu Akande, and the Commission’s Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Prof. Umar Danbatta, on behalf of the Commission. So far, only MTN has proceeded to the commercial launch of its 5G network, complying with the NCC’s initial deadlines. Mafab Communications has not been able to meet the deadline because it has not yet secured its UASL license. The regulator had to grant it an additional five months to secure the license and launch its network. Recently, the NCC announced it would auction additional two slots of 100 megahertz in the 3.5 GHz band at the reserved rate of $273.6 million per lot. According to the NCC, applicants for this auction do not necessarily need to be licensed network operators in the country but will be required to obtain a unified access service license (UASL) if they win any slot. The new auction is expected to introduce competition in the ultrabroadband segment currently operated by MTN. It is also expected to accelerate broadband penetration in Nigeria, to achieve the 70 per cent target by 2025 by the NCC.

Policy

Pantami stated that the 5G network, when deployed, would bring a lot of benefits and opportunities that will engender accelerated growth and smart living in the country. He asserted that the technology would bring substantial network improvements, including higher connection speed, mobility and capacity, as well as low-latency capabilities. Earlier in his remarks, Akande appreciated the Minister for his efforts in ensuring that every clog that could hinder successful deployment of 5G services are addressed, thus paving the way for mutual understanding and trust among all stakeholders to ensure that the derivable benefits of the new technology are harnessed timely for the nation’s socio-economic development. He said the effective implementation of the National Policy on 5G, which the Commission is driving, would help in the actualisation of the national targets in the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025, the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy 2020- 2030, as well as other sectoral policies designed to enhance Nigeria’s digital culture. The EVC of NCC, Danbatta, while expressing appreciation to the Minister and all stakeholders for the role played in the emerging 5G network policy implementation initiatives, said the collective efforts of the private sector and government support would make deployment of 5G network transform every aspect of the nation’s economy. He was optimistic that the expected transformation will be greater than what the nation witnessed with the 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G. Recalling the diligence that attended the implementation of 5G policy by the NCC since the process started in 2019, Danbatta said Nigeria had taken proactive and meticulous steps to be among the leading players in the global digital economy. “We have been meticulous all the way in our 5G deployment journey, from trial across selected states in the country, to review and stakeholder engagement, to approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), to the 3.5GHz spectrum auction, and up to the official launch of the national policy on 5G network by the President. “Now we have the official allocation of the spectrum to the NCC for onward assignments to the winners. So, the coast is clear for the country to assign the specific reference in the spectrum to the winners, upon announcement of payments,” Danbatta said.

Revenue

At the first auction of the 5G spectrum, each of the two winners paid $273.6 million, making $547.2 million generated by the NCC into the coffer of the Federal Government. With the new auction coming up in December, the Agency will account for about $1.094 billion generated for the federal government. Since the Commission has been categorised as revenue-generating agency by the National Assembly rather than a Government-Owned Enterprise (GOE), the Agency, under the leadership of the EVC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, has been taking the bull by the horns to deliver more as a regulator and a major driver of federal government’s revenue drive. Apart from tax and other remittance by the telecoms operators into Federal Government’s purse facilitated by the NCC, the Agency is leveraging new technology for the financial gains it brings to Nigeria’s economy. Apart from generating revenue, industry analysts have also noted that 5G will have far-reaching transformational impact on major sectors of the Nigerian economy, which will bring about rapid social-economic development of the country. With proper regulatory frameworks and the activities by the Commission, the ICT sector was adjudged the highest contributor in the non-oil category to the national gross domestic product (GDP), contributing 18.44 per cent of the GDP in the second quarter of 2022.

Last Line

Now that NCC is a revenue-generating agency, there is need for the government to allow it work independently to be able to widen its scope and expand its revenue sources.

