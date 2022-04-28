Boosting ICT innovations through Nigerian universities

As Information and Communication Technology gain traction in Nigeria, there is the need for more research to further develop the sector with required innovations to be at par with other countries around the world, ABOLAJI ADEBAYO reports

The advent of Information and Communication Technology turning the world into a global village with strict interconnection has made research more elaborate. This has continued to put more pressure on research institutions, especially the universities, to intensify efforts towards developing the sufficient skills required to drive the technology. No doubt, the technology has immensely contributed positively to the economic growth, while other sectors such as education, health, governance, commerce and banking, among others, are also growing with it. For the sector to live up to its billing in any country, there is the need for continual development and innovations.

It is expected that innovations will help to further improve growth of the economy with an increasing rate of ICT. Whereas universities in advanced economies are living up to expectations by matching this new pressure, those in developing countries are yet to adapt to the fast-paced knowledge economy driven by technology.

Despite the number of universities and technology institutions in Nigeria, the country has no prerequisite to producing graduates who have skills to create, manage and deploy contemporary world-class and innovative software solutions. Nigeria has 170 universities (Federal 43, state 48, private 79) with almost all running some form of courses on ICT and producing graduates with academic training in ICT, it is yet to be versatile in the technology production.

Challenges

In every developed country, research starts from institutions of learning before being transfered to the industry for further development and deployment. Unfortunately, Nigerian universities are ill-prepared to perform their roles as sources of knowledge production to service the ever-evolving technology sector with the requisite manpower and expertise. Major challenges of poor funding, inadequate infrastructure, dearth of skilled ICT personnel and absence of engagement with industry and government have been hindering universities from contributing to the expansion of emerging technologies and innovations. Evidently, universities in Nigeria lack the resources to add economic/ social value to their graduates and communities. Instead of being job creators, graduates end up as job seekers, because they were not trained for entrepreneurship and innovation. These universities are yet to align with the fast-emerging technologies presented through artificial intelligence – blockchain, big data and algorithm, robotics, 5G, quantum computing, biosensors/biometrics, virtual/ augmented reality and gamification, among many others. But the universities are gradually realising that the new normal (technology and innovation) is highly needed as the gap between the physical and digital worlds is shrinking every day.

Driving innovation

Though Nigerian universities are taking gradual but revolutionary approach to produce high quality graduates for the Nigerian software industry in the shortest time, industry analysts said much has not been done for the needed innovation in ICT and, especially, telecommunications, to be driven by the academic institutions. Government has been making efforts towards advancement of technology through public private partnership with policies that would drive the required innovation in the ICT sector. Part of the efforts was the projection of about N924 billion investments to advance science, technology and innovation (STI) in Nigeria. This is according to the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021 to 2025, Volume 1. The document, which explained that STI are three intertwined concepts that underpin the development of products, processes and systems that ensure human progress and wellbeing, noted that science, technology and innovation in Nigeria continue to suffer from weak policy implementation and limited funding for research and development.

NITDA’s intervention

The problems highlighted above constitute a massive hindrance for universities to integrate their traditional roles with the evolving realities and disruptions spearheaded by emerging as well as yet-to-be-created technologies. To address the challenges hampering tertiary institutions from functioning as smart knowledge centres, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has established ICT innovation hubs in some selected universities across the geo-political zones of the country. Currently, some of the NITDA ICT centres are located in Universities of Lagos and Port Harcourt, Bayero University Kano, Federal University of Technology Minna and Gombe State University. They are geared to enable the adoption of stronger collaboration and synergy among governments, industry and universities, to produce highly skilled graduates, achieve the entrenchment of the digital economy and the wellbeing of the people. Other benefits include increasing the access and flexibility to digital literacy and enabling students to develop the digital skills and competencies needed to create jobs and improve livelihoods for sustained national development. Furthermore, the projects are aimed at positioning the institutions at the top of technology developments; facilitating a digital lifestyle in the institutions, as well as sharing the facilities of these communities with their neighbouring communities on a commercial basis for sustainability. The Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, explained that the creation of ICT hubs for universities in the geo-political zones was in line with the mandate of the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) to foster strategic collaboration with universities to empower youths with digital skills for innovation, prepare students for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and boost technological National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR).

NCC’s contributions

To support the universities to embark on the research for the required innovation in ICT, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) gave research grants and professorial chair endowments to some universities. The agency, with its recognition of the academia as a central stakeholder in its commitment to linkages and local development sphere of the Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, awarded fresh research grants and endowed professorial chairs in some Nigerian universities in the sum of N233 million. From the total sum, N172.5 million was awarded to support 13 proposals found to have met the stipulated criteria in the advertised 2021 Request for Proposal (RfP) for Telecommunications- Based Research Innovations from Nigerian Tertiary Institutions (research grant) Programme. Additionally, three universities received the sum of N20 million each for endowments of professorial chair by the Commission. Speaking at the award ceremony, which took place at the Commission’s Head Office in Maitama, Abuja, on Thursday, April 7, 2022, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said the event demonstrated NCC’s strong resolve in advancing the impact of digital technologies on the national economy, using indigenous products and solutions.

Grants to universities

While presenting award letters to the Lead Researchers of the beneficiaries of the 13 research grants, Danbatta said, under the Telecommunications- Based Research Innovations, tertiary institutions submit detailed and well thought-out research proposal, on specific thematic areas provided by the Commission. The proposals are expected to result in the development of commercially- viable prototypes as concrete harvests. According to Danbatta, in 2021 RfP, the Commission received a total of 55 research proposals that focused on five emerging technology areas, which are: Fifth Generation (5G) deployment; Innovative Clean Energy; Advanced Method of Quality of Service (QoS)/Quality of Experience Management and Test Mechanism; Internet of Things (IoT); Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technology; and Monitoring and Localising of Drones. After thorough evaluations, 13 proposals were found to have met the stipulated criteria. The EVC also presented dummy cheques of N20 million each to the Vice Chancellors of three Nigerian universities, namely: University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto; and Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, who are the beneficiaries of the NCC’s Professorial Chair Endowments. Earlier, NCC had instituted professorial chairs in Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State; Bayero University, Kano, Kano State; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State; and University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Proper implementation

Meanwhile, the EVC stated that while the implementation of the endowment was through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Commission and each beneficiary university just as the Commission recently included the signing of MoU as part of the implementation of the Telecommunications- Based Research Innovations. The EVC stated that with the latest awards and endowments, the Commission has committed over N660 million to Nigerian tertiary institutions for ICTfocused research innovations. This is in demonstration of commitment to driving the attainment of the goals of the Federal Government’s agenda on digital economy, as captured in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), 2020-2030. The NCC’s Head of Research and Development (HRD), Kelechi Nwankwo, thanked the EVC for his vision to continually deepen collaboration between the Commission and the academia. He expressed optimism that the management of the Commission would continue to allocate the requisite resources to research, development and innovations that are necessary for the industry to continue to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the country. He encouraged the beneficiaries of the research grants and the universities that benefited from the endowment of professorial chairs to put the financial resources into proper use that will produce research outputs that address societal problems and contribute to further growth of the telecoms sector.

Last line

With effective management of the ICT hubs and the various research grants, Nigerian universities are expected to regain their relevance in technology advancement and innovations, equipping and supporting their graduates to contribute rapidly to the expansion of digital economy through innovation in technology as obtained in other nations around the world.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...