Boosting implementation ratings of Fourth Mainland Bridge project

Efforts by the Lagos State Government to boost acceptability and implementation ratings of the Fourth Mainland Bridge project in line with global best practice is in top gear.

To this end, the authority is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that suitable concessionaire is selected for the $2.2billion major infrastructure project that will link Lagos Island through the lagoon to Ikorodu mainland.

The project , which design review was carried out by Asset Engineering Company (AEC) in July 2019 to align with the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the state, was reactivated to come out better with robust design and service capability. Besides, the state authorities also put in place a six-step selection processes for a suitable consortium for the project.

From 52 respondents to the shortlisting of 32 firms based on the criteria sought, and issuance of Request for Qualification (RfQ), in which 10 firms responded, six consortia have been selected to go forward to the next phase of the process.

To ensure the projects key into global best practice, the state government has commenced stakeholders’ engagement/ consultation on the Environment and Social Impact Assessments (EIA) for the proposed bridge.

According to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo–Olu, the stakeholder consultation on ESIA is a precursor to the third step (Step-3), which will involve issuing a Request for Proposal to the six consortia that will be required to present their respective financial proposals and methodologies for carrying out the Fourth Mainland Bridge project.

According to him, this will be concluded with the selection of the preferred bidder and two reserved bidders. Represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamsat, the governor said the stakeholder meeting was organised to open the project to further inputs, comments, ideas and observations for incorporation into the ongoing social and environmental impact assessment.

In the forum were the project designers, Advanced Engineering Consultants (AEC)/Rendel Sustainability Limited, representatives of Minister of Work and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola; Minister of State for Environment, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, Commissioner for work in Ogun State, Ade Akinsanya, Commisioner for Physical Planning in Lagos State, Dr Idris Salako, policymakers, and people from Ikorodu communities. Sanwo-Olu believes that the session would boost the acceptability and implementation ratings of the Fourth Mainland Bridge in line with global best practices.

He assured stakeholders that their comments and advice would be given due consideration, saying they would be beneficial and assist in the finalisation of the on-going procurement process.

The project being developed, according to document on its progress, is a 37.4 kilometre freeway subdivided into three sections namely: Island section, Lagoon section and Mainland section. “It starts at the Abraham Adesanya Roundabout in Lekki where a free flow interchange will be constructed.

The freeway then proceeds north towards the Lagoon passing through Ajah and Langbasa areas, crossing the Ado Badore Road before arriving at the Lagoon shoreline.

“The roads crosses the lagoon via a 4.5 km Lagoon Bridge and lands between Bayeiku and Ijede villages. It continues northward passing through Ikorodu-Epe, Shagamu Expressways and continues towards Isawo Road,” it said. On completion, the bridge is expected to have two by four lane carriageway cross-sectional road with allowance for BRT lane and future road expansion. It will also features three toll plazas, nine interchanges, 4.5km lagoon bridge, rest and service areas and an eco-friendly environment among others.

The governor recalled that in October 2019, the process for the construction of the bridge was reactivated with the development of a six-step process that would lead to the selection of a suitable concessionaire in line with global best practice.

To underscore the importance of sustaining the existing synergy amongst the various agencies of government and the organised private sector, he said the state government appointed a dedicated advisory team, comprising KPMG Nigeria (financial), Olaniwun Ajayi (legal) and AEC-Rendel (technical) with the task to collectively advise government, on the step by step process towards selecting a consortium to deliver the project.

“The “6 Step” process began on the November 27, 2019 with the publication of an advertisement seeking “Expressions of Interest” (EoI) from interested consortium/contractors. Out of the 50 respondents, 32 were shortlisted thus concluding “Step 1” of the process,” he said. He also recalled that on the February 10, 2020, the “Step 2” process commenced with the issuance of “Request for Qualification” (RfQ) document to the 32 shortlisted applicants.

He said: “The RfQ process yielded 15 respondents out of which 10 progressed to full assessment. At the end of the assessment process, six consortia were selected to proceed to the next phase of the process.”

The consortia recommended and selected, Sanwo-olu said included Mota- Engil/CCCC Consortium, Power China International Group Limited/ Power Construction Corporation of China, China State Construction Engineering Corporation Nigeria Ltd. (CSCEC), CGGC/CGC Consortium, CCECC/CCRICG Consortium andICICTAS Insaat San ve Tic ASIConds INds and Trade Corp Special Adviser on Work and Infrastructure to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, an engineer, said the ESIA engagement with stakeholders was another bold step of the administration towards ensuring the buy – in of Lagosians into government projects and another fulfilment of the promise of the governor to adopt inclusiveness as a tool for governance.

She said: “The Lagos Fourth Mainland Bridge project is a proposed public-private partnership [PPP] transport infrastructure development, which will include the construction and operation of a ‘’Greenfield,” tolled road plus a bridge between Ajah, Eti-Osa and mainland Lagos with the development of adjacent real estates.”

Minister of State for Environment, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, represented by Oluwatoyin Agbenla, said she expected that the proceedings of the stakeholder workshop would put forward far-reaching ideas and recommendations that will assist in making the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge a major development project that was executed at the highest levels of environmental sustainability.

Managing Directors of AEC and Sustainability Limited, Mr Peter Agunbiade and Kayode Oluwagbayi, gave their presentations about the project, saying it had been realligned to reduce cost and affected building from 4000 to 800 houses. Governor Sanwo-Olu added that the Step-4 of the process would see the preferred bidder and the two reserved bidders, being asked to provide a tender for the construction cost for the project.

He said: On completion of that process, the most attractive overall package presented by the three bidders would proceed to Step-5, which is the negotiative phase and the issuing of a draft concession agreement as well as financial closure. Last line The process will move to Step-6, which is awarding the concession that will signal the commencement of construction work.

