Boosting local maize production to drive growth

With the unveiling of the first maize pyramid and flag-off of the 2021 maize wet season farming under its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) in Katsina State, last Thursday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s effort to boost local production of the cereal crop is gathering pace, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

It may not be as valuable as rice, for instance, but there is no doubt that maize is one of the world’s most important crops. According to the maize.org website, “maize is the most important food crop in sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America, and is a key Asian crop. “In aub-Saharan Africa, maize is consumed by 50 per cent of the population and is the preferred food for one-third of all malnourished children and 900 million poor people worldwide.”

The website further stated: “As the world’s population increases and more people begin to include higher amounts of meat, poultry and dairy into their diets, demand for maize is expected to rise. “By 2025, maize will be the developing world’s largest crop and between now and 2050 the demand for maize in the developing world is expected to double.

“Maize, either grain or silage, is a reference feed around the world, endorsed by animal farmers for 30 years. Positive nutritional and economic features (easy to grow, harvest and store) have made it a competitive product, which has helped lower the price of food staples such as meat and dairy products. Rapid increases in poultry consumption in Africa and developing countries is a major factor contributing to the increased use of maize for livestock feed.” It added: “Maize is the world’s number one feed grain, including the developing countries. It is used extensively as the main source of calories in animal feed and feed formulation. Maize gives the highest conversion of dry substance to meat, milk and eggs, compared to other cereal grains and is among the highest in net energy content and lowest in protein and fiber content. Animals like and eat it readily. Studies have shown that it is possible to breed maize fit for both human and animal consumption without compromising on traits such as yield.” Indeed, of all the key food crops in Nigeria, maize is clearly the most important given that it can grow almost everywhere in the country irrespective of the season.

Focal cereal under ABP

Thus, it was not a surprise that when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in November 2015, launched its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), aimed at increasing agricultural productivity, maize was among focal cereals, such as rice and wheat, that the apex bank said, would get a lot of attention from it. Although five years after the commencement of the ABP, the scheme is best known for not only significantly contributing to a 90 per cent cut in Nigeria’s huge rice import bill of $1.65 billion annually, but also helping to make the country the largest producer of the grain on the continent, the programme has equally pushed up maize production. Specifically, given that funding is a common challenge for farmers as well as agriculture value chain operators in the country, the CBN, under the ABP introduced the Maize Aggregation Scheme, which is a working capital facility that helps agro-businesses purchase home-grown maize.

Maize pyramid in Katsina

Also, last Thursday, the country witnessed CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, perform the unveiling of the first maize pyramid and flag-off of the 2021 maize wet season farming that was the result of the collaboration between the CBN and the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) under the ABP. Speaking at the event, Emefiele restated the apex bank’s resolve to resist importation of maize into the country, stressing that maize farmers in Nigeria had what it takes to close the nation’s maize demand gap of over 4.5 million metric tonnes. “With over 50,000 bags of maize available on this ground, and others aggregated across the country, maize farmers are sending a resounding message that we can grow enough maize to meet the country’s demand,’” he said. Speaking further, Emefiele explained that the maize unveiled at the ceremony would be sold to reputable feed processors, adding that this would in turn impact positively on current poultry feed prices, as over 60 per cent of maize produced in the country are used for producing poultry feed. Justifying the regulator’s continued strategic intervention in the value chain of focal crops, he said the CBN would continue with the policy, because the impact of the country’s monetary policy measures would be limited, if the monetary authority in collaboration with the fiscal authorities failed to address some of the structural constraints that limit productivity in key sectors of the economy such as agriculture. He emphasised that the apex bank’s interventions were in line with its mandate and were aimed at ensuring price stability as well as improved availability of staple food items. He disclosed that the CBN and MAAN sought to increase the target hectarage for 2021 to 500,000 hectares from the 2020 target of 250,000 hectares, adding that to achieve the target, the bank sought to introduce the use of contiguous land, high yielding seeds, mechanisation, leveraging technology for land mapping and monitoring as well as ecoanding the Strategic Maize Reserve (SMR). He revealed that the CBN had so far released 100,000 metric tonnes of maize to the market, through the major producers. The CBN governor urged all stakeholders to sustain the current efforts to galvanise agricultural production to meet the requirements of Nigeria’s growing population, stressing that the nation could not continue to dwell on the neglect of past years if it was determined to realise the national target of producing what Nigerians eat and eating what is produced in the country. While noting that agriculture offered significant benefits for the youth, Emefiele reiterated that the apex bank had introduced several measures to improve access to credit for youths interested in agriculture under the ABP and the Agri Business Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme(AGSMEIS). He, therefore, urged youths in the country to embrace agriculture, stating that the CBN was ready to support them. He expressed confidence that Nigerian youths could leverage their talents, along with technological tools to improve farm productivity and the delivery of agricultural produce to markets. According to him, groups of youth with contiguous land for farming are eligible to seek the bank’s support through the anchor arrangement. Emefiele pledged that “the CBN will not only provide access to credit for these youths but will also provide guarantees that their produce will be purchased by a prime anchor at agreed prices.” Significantly, in his remarks at the event, Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state recalled with nostalgia that the historical groundnut pyramids he read about in history books were now being seen physically in rice and maize pyramids across the country through the help of the CBN. Similarly, commending the CBN for injecting N50billion into the Commodity Exchange initiative, the President, MAAN, Bello Abubakar, said the association had recorded about 80per cent loan recovery rate since the association began to participate in the ABP in 2017.

Security challenge

However, on his part, the Katsina State Governor, Bello Masari, said that the state had suffered a setback in agriculture as over sixty thousand hectares of farmlands were uncultivated due to insurgency, which hindered farmers from gaining access to their means of livelihood. Echoing Masari, the Emir of Katsina, AbdulMumin Kabir, bemoaned the security situation in the area and pleaded for serious interventions in order encourage farming activities and sustain the success recorded under the project so far. The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, reassured the farmers, processors and other value chain participants, of the support of government towards ensuring that they perform optimally. He said availability of inputs like high yield seedlings and fertilisers were being made available to farmers adequately in addition to prompt off-taking of produce. He further assured the people of the area that government was taking the security challenge seriously and had resolved to curb it. However, despite the security challenges affecting farmers, the CBN’s efforts to boost maize output have started yielding results. Reason: In February, the apex bank issued a statement, announcing that it had facilitated the release of 50,000 metric tonnes of maize into the Nigerian market. “The bank’s February 2021 release of Maize in fulfillment of its pledge to reduce the price of the commodity, was done through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) to major poultry feed producers and poultry producers in the country,” it said. According to the statement, the CBN facilitated release of the 50,000 metric tonnes of maize in the second week of February, made an impact as the maize market recorded a reduction in price from N200,000.00 per metric tonnes to about N180,000.00 per metric tonnes. The apex bank noted that major beneficiaries of the February release were companies that represent the major players in the poultry value chain in the country. “The release of the 50,000 metric tonnes of maize forestalls price pressure and reduces the activities of intermediaries (middlemen) in the Nigerian maize market,” the virstatement said. Also, in a chat with journalists in March, the Director, Development Finance at the CBN, Mr. Yila Yusuf, reportedly disclosed that N554.61 billion had so far been disbursed to beneficiaries of the ABP since the scheme was established in 2015. He was quoted as saying that “we have to commend President Buhari for putting the ABP in place. Over 3.8 million farmers have so far benefited from the programme. The multiplier effect on the economy is huge. The ABP has helped farmers improve their yields. For maize, we now do five metric tonnes per hectare, and for rice, we’re improving from four metric tonnes to 10 metric tonnes per hectare.” He noted that the programme had contributed to food sufficiency during the global lockdown occasioned by coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis. “Apart from jobs that have been created, there is also productivity, which is important to CBN. We also look at how we can keep prices stable because food security is very important. A lot of countries went into protectionist mood due to Covid-19, if we did not have this programme we would be in serious trouble,” the CBN director said.

Conclusion

Industry watchers, however, note that while the ABP seems to be currently boosting agricultural productivity in the country despite widespread insecurity, the crisis has to be urgently addressed as no amount of incentives would make farmers to go to their farms if the situation deteriorates.xx

Like this: Like Loading...