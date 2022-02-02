Boosting market development via Fintech

Leveraging Fintech is improving efficiency in the capital market, CHRIS UGWU writes

All over the world, stock markets are using opportunities offered by technological revolution such as fintech to transform market activities. Fintech is a combination of finance and technology and the world is fast recognising and accepting the role of technology in the financial sector. One of the major reasons for the acceptance of technology in the financial sector is that it makes thing very easy to access and also to achieve. In Nigerian market, like any other developing nation, digitisation of activities and transactions has helped to boost market depth, investor participation and seamless operations. As digital revolution is fast becoming a tool for pooling retail savings, regulators and market stakeholders believe that tapping on the opportunities to pool investments from both local and foreign investors would help boost investor participation and reduce transaction costs.

Fintech enhancing market activities

The Director-General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, at a meeting with capital market stakeholders in Abuja recently, said the Commission was aware that the advancement of new generation information technologies, the rapid innovation of financial instruments and the impact of COVID- 19 are gradually transforming the operations of capital markets through the introduction of sound initiatives in the financial industry eco-system. He said: “The past two years have been challenging for the Nigerian capital market, which is largely a reflection of the pandemic- related unexpected challenges in global markets. However, NGX has continued to deploy capable resources to tackle elements militating against the market’s growth. “You will agree with me that the efforts made and gains achieved in this regard are as a result of the collective efforts of various stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market, including the Commission and the NGX Ltd. This emphasises the importance of collaboration on the growth of our market.” Yuguda said, specifically, the launching of the Smart Surveillance System and X-Mobile App for retail trading, upgrading of the XIssuer Platform to further enhance market integrity and the X-Public Offer initiatives are highly commendable achievements that support our common goal of building a world-class capital market. He, therefore, commended NGX, CSCS and other stakeholders for professionally working to develop the market, while pulling through the challenges brought by COVID- 19 and its variants. While applauding their efforts, the SEC boss, however, reminded them of the challenging task ahead and new threats brought forth by Fintech and what is expected from stakeholders to consolidate on the achieved gains, while making necessary adjustments to improve market practices and remain vigilant against potential risks. According to him, “we all have a common interest in developing a healthy, viable and world-class capital market. At the bottom of the work we do at SEC is investor protection. While trying to look at the rules, we should not forget that the ultimate goal of the Commission is to have a fair and transparent market that is fair to investors.” He reiterated that as the apex regulator of the capital market with a mandate to develop the market, SEC would continue to support all efforts aimed at making the markets fairer, more efficient and more transparent. In his opening remarks, Chief Executive Officer of NGX Limited, Mr. Temi Popoola, said there has been strong growth and market interactions in recent times, which he attributed to collaborative efforts of stakeholders. Popoola emphasised the need for education in the technology sector in the country, adding that as a market, it is time to put all hands on the deck to tap the potential in that sector.

Potential to reduce cost, improve efficiency

The Securities and Exchange Commission had said that fintech had the potential to reduce cost of transaction, improve efficiency and transparency in the nation’s capital market. SEC’s Executive Commissioner, Operations, Mr Dayo Obisan, who stated this recently at the Capital Market Solicitors Association (CMSA) 2021 Annual Business Luncheon, a virtual conference themed: “Technology Driven Products in the Capital Market: Prospects and Challenges,” said the acceptance of fintech in the capital market was growing speedily. He said that one benefit derived from COVID-19 was the untilisation and acceptance of Fintech by the capital market participants and other capital market operators. “The market rose to all time high in 2020 despite the pandemic through business continuity plan activated by fintech. Fintech has the potential to simplify capital raising, we expect improved participation and collaboration of solicitors and SEC. “As a Commission, we support innovations, especially those that will protect investors funds. We can turn to you for guidance and we urge you to promote compliance to regulations,” he said. He noted that as the apex regulator of the Nigerian capital market, with a dual mandate to regulate and develop the market, the Commission recognises that the greatest asset of any capital market and indeed any financial market is its investors. “It is investors, whether retail or institutional, that provide the savings needed for productive investments. Inclusion of the excluded population is therefore critical for deepening a sustainable capital market,” he said. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, a former Access Bank GMD, who was a key note speaker, commended Capital Market Solicitors Association for its contribution to the capital market. Aig-Imoukhuede noted that technology and innovation has transformed global financial society. “Beyond banks, other financial institutions have been transformed due to fintech. Following growing impact of fintech, ETF and high trading frequency has seen major changes that has impacted the capital market. Nigeria today ranked sixth globally in bank real time payment, growing from 10 million in 2010 to 111 million ten years after,” he said.

Digital platforms’ll aid financial inclusion

SEC had stated that it recognised the importance of digital platforms for democratising access to capital market products and services for greater financial inclusion in the capital market. This was stated by Yuguda at a webinar organised by the Commission with the theme: “Digital platforms: New frontier for capital market inclusion.” Yuguda said: “As the apex regulator of the Nigerian capital market with a dual mandate to regulate and develop the market, we recognise that the greatest asset of any capital market and indeed any financial market is its investors. It is investors, whether retail or institutional, that provide the savings needed for productive investments. Inclusion of the excluded population is therefore critical for deepening a sustainable capital market.”

According to him, the Enhancing Finance in Africa (EFInA) 2020 Report on the Nigerian “FinTech Landscape and Impact Assessment Study,” as at December 2018, about 40 per cent of Nigerians were still financially excluded. 51.1 per cent of the excluded population are women, while 61.5 per cent are between the ages of 18 and 35. Also 34 per cent had no formal education and 80.4 per cent resided in rural areas. This, Yuguda said, meant that 40 per cent of Nigerians who are financially excluded, especially those between the ages of 18 and 35, are also excluded from participation in the Nigerian capital market. This low level of involvement in the market has spurred the Commission to intensify its investor education efforts to attract greater participation in the capital market by both existing and potential investors. The SEC boss asserted that the capital market, as part of the Fintech eco system, is witnessing changes in the conduct of market activities with the emergence of digital platforms, which provide wide scale, cost effective and efficient solution for inclusion of potential investors in the capital market, especially the younger population. He said: “Since 2018, the Commission has been engaging stakeholders within this space, to develop an efficient regulatory framework that will mandate responsible digital financial practices to protect investors or consumers. “The discussions and insight from this webinar, therefore, will be instrumental in shaping the regulatory landscape for the operation of these platforms, as well as support our efforts in securing the mutual benefits from their emergence. He restated the Commission’s objectives, which are to build a modern, efficient and low cost market characterised by adequate product offerings, efficient processes and market integrity. “We must do this continually by raising standards, embracing new technology, introducing new products, enhancing our processes, widening the investor-base, invigorating investor education and providing an enabling regulatory framework to support it all,” he added. In his remarks, Director, Market Development Department at SEC, Mr. Edward Okolo, said the topic for discussion was apt, based on prevailing circumstances and global realities. The importance of financial inclusion and digital platforms in such times when human interaction and business operations are limited cannot be over emphasised. The global business thrives on digital products platforms and processes.

Last line

As technology is improving access to the market, it’s also improving the ability of the regulator to better regulate the market. With good regulations, the current drive of the market regulators is expected to deepen the capital market and reposition Nigeria as one of the leading digital economy in the region.

