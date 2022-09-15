Boosting non-oil export via Export4Survival campaign

Deliberate reforms in non-oil export value chain by the Federal Government are impacting on a number of non-oil export goods, thereby making inroads to overseas’ markets ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

Figures from the non-oil export section are looking encouraging on the economic shelf. Before now, oil sector used to keep a far distant pace, leaving the non-oil export struggling with a negligible figure. The tide is changing, courtesy of a deliberate reform effort of the Federal Government aimed at loosening a series of chains. Easing the process of doing nonoil export business on one side, and overhauling operations of key agencies that are central to boosting the non-oil exports like Nigeria Export Promotion Council NEPC are amongst few deliberate actions that gave impetus to the boost in non-oil exports.

Rallying point

If figures from the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), National Bureau of the (NBS) are taken as a guide, it’s safer to conclude that the non-oil export sector is beginning to assume its rightful position. Data from the stable of NEPC and NBS on non-oil export performances showed that it is getting a proportional share of the economic equation. In his recent presentation, a summary of non- oil export activities for the first half year 2022, the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, NEPC Barrister Ezra Yakusak, citing a report his office got on non-oil export returns from Preshipment Inspection Agents (PIAs) for the first half of year 2022, said non-oil in period reference stood at 4,146,534 metric tons and $ 2.593 billion.

Ezra said it translated to a rise of 62.37 per cent against a recorded figure of $ 1.597 billion for the firsthalf year 2021 and 164.23 per cent over first-half of 2020 which was US$ 981.442 million. The rise, he added, could be attributed to NEPC’s new focus on grassroots development. NEPC’s new focus is rooted on a number of initiative. There is export for survival campaign aimed at sensitising the general public to embrace non-oil export as a major driver in diversification of the Nigerian economy with the resultant effect of boosting foreign exchange earnings.

Other factors include efforts to curb informal export by mainstreaming informal trade activities, high external demand of Nigeria produced urea/fertiliser, which is of high export quality, as well as effective collaboration with stakeholders on non-oil export. On products exported, Ezra said over 200 assorted products were exported in the half year of 2022. The exported products ranged from manufactured, semi-processed, sold minerals to raw agricultural commodities. “The non-oil export of Nigerian products is gradually diversifying from its traditional agriculture exports to semi-processed/ manufactures,” NEPC CEO affirmed.

Relatedly, NBS in a recently released export data for second quarter of 2022 put the value of total export at N7.4 trillion. The value accounted for 57.7 per cent of total trade. “The export value rose in Q2’22 by 4.3 per cent against the level recorded in Q1’22 and by 47.5 per cent when compared to Q2’21.15,” it said.The impetus for non-oil export as Nigeria’s economic game changer is based on NEPC’s “Export4Survival” campaign launched in February. The campaign is a strategic initiative to increase awareness of opportunities in the sector, and to highlight the benefits of exporting Nigerian goods and services to the overall growth of the country’s Gross Domestic Product |(GDP). Export4Survival is a call for all Nigerians to realise the urgency of engaging in non-oil export trade as a viable means of economic growth, poverty alleviation, industrial development, employment generation and boosting our foreign exchange earnings.

Tackling export rejection

Had all the country’s export designated goods sailed through to overseas nations, without encountering a hitch, the export story would have been an excellent one. There is a challenge in some of the export products, not meeting up with quality certification standards overseas. The inability of some export products measuring up to the standards both in packaging and quality assurance result in cases of export rejection overseas. To tackle the problem, NEPC launched the Nigerian competitiveness project – go global, go for certification campaign. Besides going global, go for a certification campaign, NEPC has scheduled a visit to select European countries with a view to addressing challenges that warrant export goods rejection. Speaking recently on the thrust of the Nigerian competitiveness Project: go global, go for certification campaign, Ezra said the Council’s effort at stimulating the export of high-quality products from Nigeria that meets the requisite international standards in terms of quality and certification of Made-in-Nigerian products could not be over-emphasised. Through the “Go Global, Go for Certification” campaign, the NEPC is presently facilitating SMEs acquisition of international certification in order to access niche markets with premium pricing. For example, Kendake Honey with the support of NEPC secured the First Organic Honey Certification for Nigeria in anticipation of Third Country listing of Nigerian honey. Besides, 101 exporters have so far acquired various certifications which were fully funded by the Council. These certifications include Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP), Food and Drug Administration etc. On what is being done by the Council to address incidences of export rejection, he said NEPC was working assiduously with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment among other relevant MDAs to end the rejection of Nigeria’s products in the international market. “As you are aware, the Honorable Minister has inaugurated a Technical Committee on Export Rejects. The Committee, which is chaired by the Director, Commodities and Export Department of FMITI, is due to submit its report to the Honorable Minister. Similarly, the NEPC has finalised arrangements to embark on an Inter-Agency Working/Fact finding visit to the United Kingdom to ascertain specific causes for rejection of imported commodities from Nigeria. The mission is to provide Nigerian Export regulatory/facilitating Agencies the opportunity of observing the processes of agricultural commodities import procedures and to also interact with Port Health and Food Import Regulatory Agencies at the Border Control Points in the UK,” he said.

DEW initiative

To weed out a challenge with regard to storage facilities as inhibitors of export, NEPC launched the Domestic Export Warehouse initiative. DEW is one of the key export intervention projects of the Council designed to provide best practices in storage, fast-track logistic solutions, efficient and seamless documentation process, etc., all of which are very important in ensuring timely delivery of exportable products to importers and also a critical factor in complying with export orders. According to Ezra, DEW is intended to address the high level of rejections of Nigerian commodities in foreign markets. It will further ease logistics constraints experienced by exporters. More importantly, the overall objective is to launch the process of operationalizing the DEW scheme in line with NAP 7.0 as directed by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC). So far, a total of 13 firms have been licensed to operate the DEW with one aggregation centre.

Last line

Nigeria’s quest is to make nonoil export thrust on her economic survival realisable. For this to happen, a number of impediments such as export rejection, quality control and others must be fixed as Nigeria’s survival as a nation depends on non-oil exports.

