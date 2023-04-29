Bora invited me to Super Eagles despite playing in domestic league – Shuaibu

Former Super Eagles star, Ishola Shuaibu, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, named Taiye Taiwo as his most difficult opponent while playing in the Nigeria league. Excerpts:

As an EX-international, what informed your decision to become a coach?

I didn’t prepare to be a coach but after my career, I became a personal coach to an academy and that’s where the late Solomon Ogbeide saw me and he said I could be great as a coach. According to him, people like me are the future of coaching in Nigeria and that came when I was thinking of what to do. So, I made up my mind to become a coach and decided to go to NIS. That’s how I started coaching.

What has been the experience like, especially now that you are on attachment with Remo Stars?

It has been a lot of experience. At the time I was coaching an academy for youths. That’s how I started my career. I just decided after NIS that I should learn more. I started from NIS, I needed to learn the details. Hon. Kunle Soname sent me to NIS and it is right for me to learn from the club and I am enjoying that especially under someone like coach Daniel Ogunmodede, the current coach of Remo Stars. If we don’t want to deceive ourselves, Remo Stars is one of the best clubs in Nigeria, and which better place to learn than the club?

If you look at what you achieved as a player, which club would you point to as the best in your career?

I will not say one particular club. I played in nine different clubs across the continent. I played for five clubs in Nigeria and four clubs abroad. The experience is different but for me I would say Nigeria’s biggest club was Julius Berger of Lagos. I went abroad to play in Cote d’ Ivoire, I played in the champions league, got to the finals. Nigerian league is different from when you are playing abroad. Abroad is a bit like European. In Nigeria it was with Julius Berger where I won almost everything locally.

In the past we had the likes of Julius Berger, Shooting Stars, Insurance, Rangers etc, what would you say about the fact that the club is no longer around at the moment?

It is a very sad situation. When I came back to Nigeria and found out that Julius Berger was no more, I was hurt. I discussed with some of my colleagues, Julius Berger was a big part of football then. There is nothing we can do since the company has decided that they don’t want it. I thought we could put heads together but there was nothing we could do. It happens that way sometimes, it’s not a Nigerian company, it’s from Germany so the problem is from there. Something could have happened, so that’s it.

You mentioned talking to some of your teammates at the time, do you think you could have brought back the club if there is a way to get finances for the team?

Actually, we would have done something because we discussed but there was nothing we could do. We are just ex-players of Julius Berger of Lagos. If government can somehow try to bring the club back, the ex-players, there are a lot of contributions we can make. There are a lot of things we can do.

Can you compare your time in the league to the current NPFL?

A lot of things have changed. During our time, we played with passion but at the moment, all what the players are playing for is money. There are a lot of difference between our time and now. It’s nothing like when we were playing. We played with passion then. When I started playing football, I didn’t even know that there was money in it. Nowadays players want to play because of the money. They want to be like Cristiano Ronaldo. I was at a place in Lagos and a business man said my son must play football. I started from my primary school days and it was a different time.

Coming to you, what informed your decision to come into football?

Actually, I started football from my primary school days, from there to my second- ary school. A comp a ny signed a c o n t r a c t with me in secondary school and from there I started playing football.

In those days, parents didn’t always want their children to play football, did your parents agree with you or how did you manage the situation then?

That’s a big question because I went through a lot at the time. The kind of beating I received was massive at the time but I remained consistent. My parents didn’t want me to play football. I lived with my step mum and dad and she didn’t want me to play at all, that coupled with the fact that my dad was not around, he was in Abuja. Anytime he came back, she would report that I play football from morning till evening. They saw me as a wayward child and I didn’t want to stop because when I go to play everyone told me I was a good player and I could do more. So, I continued to suffer the beatings while going for football training almost everyday.

So how did you later convince your daddy to accept your choice of career?

Actually, it was not easy, but there was a time when from Delta State we came to Lagos to play one youth tournament and we won. The executive governor of Delta State at the time, Felix Ibru, honoured us, brought us to Asaba and gave us some cash. When my dad saw the ceremony on television, he started allowing me to go and play gradually. I was in secondary school then in Warri. I graduated to Iyayi Babes. I was the best player in my league, I scored 10 goals and was taken to Port Harcourt. That’s when my dad started supporting me.

Could you tell us about your time in the national team?

When I was playing in Port Harcourt, Sharks FC, after my first match for the team, I was invited to the national team and at the moment, my dad said ‘if you really want to play football do it. From there I moved on.

After receiving your first invitation to the national team, what was your reaction?

Seriously I was short of words, I was amazed. I was very happy.

I can’t actually describe the emotion.

When you got to the national team for the first time, would you say you were scared?

I was scared but I was a player that had heart and I got into most of the team I played for because I had the heart. If you don’t have heart, you can’t play football. I was a little bit scared but later I knew that this is a God given talent and I had to use it.

Which of the players received you well when you first arrived in the Super Eagles camp?

I will say it was Joseph Yobo, he knew me right from Port Harcourt because at the time he was playing for Michelin FC, that was when I newly joined Sharks. He was giving me money, kits from his European club and was always encouraging me.

There have been issues of league players not getting opportunity to play in the national team, the Super Eagles, would you say that has affected the progress of the league?

Definitely yes, because you can’t be playing and not having the opportunity to be in the national team. During our time, we had people like me and others, Romanus Orjinta, Seyi Olanjegbesi all getting invitation to play in the national team. I was invited by Coach Bora Milutinović ahead of the 1998 World Cup, I was a home-based player then and that gave us all the opportunity to showcase our talents. There was competition in the team at the time because the home-based players always made the foreign-based to work hard which at the team helped the national team. If you don’t invite home-based players to the national team, there will be a lot of problems. That’s what I see now. Would you say the national team is still as competitive as in the past? I will say in our time the national team was more competitive than now because then they picked players based on merit but now, they pick players based on managers. You know what I’m talking about. Like I said, the coach picked me from Port Harcourt and he didn’t know me before. Same with the others. After then, we watched football. Bonfrere Jo always came around to watch the league; don’t let us talk about the home-based coaches like the late Amodu Shaibu and Stephen Keshi. The current national team coach should be compelled to watch the league, you cannot be paid to be coaching Nigerian national team and you will be staying in Portugal.

So, if not football, what would you have done?

I would have gone into business.

While playing football, who would you say was your most difficult opponent?

In the local league, there was one boy in Katsina FC, he played for Enyimba too. He terrorised me when I was in Nigeria. But if I have to pick a player, I will say Taiye Taiwo. At Julius Berger, we played Lobi Stars in Abeokuta, he was there at the time and he scored against us. Lobi Stars was actually two goals ahead and we came back to defeat them 3-2. He walked up to me and said he enjoyed the game and that we beat them hands down and not through any ‘ojoro’, it was difficult for me but I was happy that we won the game.

With your busy schedule, how do you always manage the home front?

When I was in Nigeria, I was based in Lagos and my family was there too, my team was in Abeokuta and they always came to watch us play every weekend. When I went abroad, I invited my wife and my children over too and we were together.

Is any of your children following in your footsteps?

Yes, my last boy. He wants to play football but football has a spirit. If I allow him now, he might not want to go back to school again. He will be six years soon. When he was disturbing me that he wanted to play football, I told him I want him to go to school to a certain level first. When the spirit of football enters someone, he will not even like to go to school, I’m trying to discourage him though I know he has interest. Now, I’ve made up my mind that when he grows up, I will allow him to play football and go to school too.