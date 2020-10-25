Border closure, high tariffs threaten trade facilitation initiative

Three years after ratifying the World Trade Organisation’s Trade Facilitation Agreement, Nigeria is believed to be doing a lot to undermine its success through continuous border closure and high tariffs on imports, ANNA OBOHO writes

The World Trade Organisation’s Trade Facilitation Agreement came into force in February 2017 and has been ratified by 153 countries including Nigeria. The agreement aims to improve trade efficiency worldwide, encouraging economic growth by cutting red tape at borders, removing the obstacles to free cross-border trade, increasing transparency and taking advantage of new technologies.

The TFA is binding on all WTO members. Experts have, however, argued that so far, most of Nigeria’s trade policies do not appear to be in line with the trade facilitation agreement.

They maintain that Nigeria’s habit of imposing high and irregular tariffs on goods is one of the things the pact aims to eliminate. Also, another act that is in clear contravention of the WTO trade facilitation agreement is the closure of the border between Nigeria and her African neighbours since August 2019, according to them.

The Managing Consultant at RTC Advisory, Dr Vincent Nwani, said Nigeria had with the border closure disrupted legitimate business and caused a lot of hardship for people who engage in cross border trading. He said while the country had hoped to gain from the border closure, it had instead recorded loss in income that is three times the amount the Customs claim to have recovered in seized goods within the period of the border closure.

Arguing that the objective of preventing insecurity through the border closure had not been achieved, Nwani cited incidents of increased attacks by the Boko Haram sect, bandits and Fulani herdsmen and the disruption of farming activities nationwide. He maintained that arms and ammunition were still being smuggled into Nigeria in large quantity even when the borders are closed.

The Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr Muda Yusuf, said: “The continued border closure is not consistent with the trade facilitation agreement.” Yusuf said the high tariffs on import into the country had impeded trade at the West African regional level. He said unlike the South and East African trade pacts that have recorded huge success since their establishment, the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) had been less successful.

He blamed the situation on tariff and nontariff barriers existing in the ECOWAS sub region. He said: “There are tariff barriers and nontariff barriers at the ECOWAS level. There are too many barriers across the West African borders that cause a lot of problems for importers.

“The authorities come up with all kinds of costs and traders find it difficult to pay. “That is why there is so much informal trade and the record of formal trade does not reflect the real trade going on across the African border. “People just carry their loads on their heads and go their way after settling Customs.”

Earlier, the chamber called on the Federal Government to domesticate the WTO trade facilitation agreement in order to check the excesses of the Nigeria Customs Service. LCCI in a statement alleged that the service was a major source of frustration to businesses. It stated: “Customs processes and procedures for the clearance of cargo at the ports is one of the biggest challenges currently faced by the business community.

“It is severely hurting investors and adversely affecting economic recovery efforts. “There are issues of undue delays, weak application of technology, arbitrariness in valuation, impunity, uncertainty of international trade transactions, cost escalation, negative investment climate perception, ineffective mode of seeking redress, pervasive human interface, among others.

“The business community is compelled to interface with too many units of the Nigeria Customs service and other government agencies which makes doing business extremely difficult and frustrating. It also predisposes the system to brazen extortionist practices.”

The chamber then sought a complete and urgent reform of the service and urged the Federal Government to domesticate the TFA. He said: “The frustrations of Importers are compounded by the clumsy, long winded, bureaucratic processes for seeking redress. Importers hardly get fair hearing because the Customs are the accusers and the judge.”

A fair, just, speedy appeal process is most urgently needed to save the private sector from the tyranny of the Nigerian Customs Service. “It is imperative for the Federal Government to urgently domesticate the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement to which Nigeria is a signatory. Nigeria ratified on 16th January 2017.”

While presenting a paper on the importance of trade facilitation to regional integration within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, the Acting Director, Trade, ECOWAS Commission, Sofola Kolawole, listed the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme as one of the selected trade facilitation initiatives adopted by the AfCFTA Committee and the one that would be operational in 2021 when the Af- CFTA eventually kicks off. He presented a trading across border index which showed that the number of hours exporters spent on Nigerian border was 128 hours at the cost of $786.

This is also the highest out of 17 African nations surveyed. Speaking in the same vein, a freight forwarder and the Managing Director of Save Nigeria Freight Forwarders, Dr Osiat Chukwu, blamed Nigeria’s trade policies for the various restrictions faced by business owners who try to trade with other West African countries.

Citing the example of the treatment of Nigerian businesses in Ghana, Chukwu who said Ghanaians had reacted in retaliation to Nigeria’s prolonged border closure; said businesses suffered a lot of discrimination and ill treatment in other West African countries because of the bitterness against Nigeria’s border policies.

“You cannot slam your border on other countries and expect them to open up and accommodate your own traders and business owners. “Despite the ECOWAS trade liberalization scheme, there is a lot of discrimination against traders and goods that emanate from Nigeria. “You can only experience this when you trade across the border with other African countries or reside in those countries. There is a lot of resentment out there,” Chukwu said.

