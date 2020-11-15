Border closure: LCCI, Port operators condemn exemption for 3 companies

As criticisms continued to trail the recent granting of waivers to Dangote Cement, BUA and an unnamed gas company to export their products to Nigeria’s neighbours amid the closure of the land borders against any form of trade in over one year, port operators and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) have joined other Nigerians in condemning the selective approach of the Federal Government to economic policies.

They said that the action of the Federal Government indicates that it is deliberately destroying small businesses mainly from the South while giving undue favour to big companies, which happen to be from the North.

Most of the port operators said that the Federal Government knows that over five thousand trucks of goods belonging to legitimate businesses rot away at both sides of Nigeria- Benin border due to the sudden introduction of the border closure policy, and that government refused to allow in the goods, thereby destroying people’s legal businesses, jobs and investments.

Recall that the Founder of Stambic IBTC Bank, Mr. Peterside Atedo, had queried the decision of the government to allow only selected companies to move goods across the border, in a Tweet on Tuesday. He said all legitimate exporters should be allowed access to the border for export purposes.

The tweet read, “When will the FG consider small honest businesses that are not so wellconnected? “I have since learnt that BUA Group was also allowed to export goods through Nigeria’s “closed” land borders.

FG should please accept that what is good for the goose is also good for the gander.” Peterside had earlier tweeted, “Allowing legitimate exporters and importers to move their goods across the border should be a nobrainer.

“Why refuse everybody else and allow only one company (Dangote)? “This is why some of us argue that the Nigerian economy is rigged in favour of a handful of well-connected persons.”

In his reaction, Director-General, LCCI, Dr Muda Yusuf, said the credibility of policymakers and the government was in doubt due to the selective approach to policymaking and execution. According to him, a fair policy regime demands that there should be a level-playing field in the policy and regulatory environment.

He said the absence of a level-playing field for economic players was detrimental to investors’ confidence and inimical to the economic recovery aspirations of the government.

Nigeria had closed all its land borders, which shares boundaries with Benin, Niger and Cameroon in August last year, to the movement of goods in order to tackle smuggling.

Nigerian manufacturers had been clamouring for the reopening of the land border as they were losing a lot of revenue to the restriction. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria at different fora advocated for a review of the border closure as it was not sustainable.

The acting Director-General, Ambrose Oruche, had advised the government to put measures in place to guard against ill practices at the borders.

The Lagos State Government had during the recent visit by Presidential team to empathise with the state on the destructions in during the #EndSARS protests, called on the Federal Government to reopen the borders so that legitimate trans-border trade which was a source of employment for the border communities, could resume.

FG confirms opening borders for three companies The Federal Government has confirmed granting Dangote, BUA, and gas supply company waivers for land exports.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), DC Joseph Attah, explained that the three firms were exempted on account of what they produce in other West African countries.

Attah, who doubles as a spokesman for Operation En-Swift Response, the operational arm coordinating the border closure enforcement, noted: “The Presidency, in its magnanimity, has approved the exemption of three companies, Dangote Cement, BUA and a gas supply firm from its border closure restrictions due to what they export to other African countries.

“I cannot remember the name of the gas supply company now, but the company supplies gas to Niger and other West African countries. So as of now, these companies will be allowed to export their goods through our land borders to neighbouring countries.”

On whether the goodwill might be extended to others, the image-maker declined comments.

Like this: Like Loading...