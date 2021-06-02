Border communities’ attack wicked, satanic –Umahi

…says Benue govt irresponsible

Governor Dave Umah of Ebonyi State yesterday described the attack on Ebonyi-Benue borders on Sunday as wicked and satanic. The attack by herders left more than 50 people dead with houses and other valuables burnt. Umahi said two years old children were raped, one-yearold children slaughtered with knives by the herders.

He also said mothers and fathers were killed by the attackers without any reason. The governor spoke during a visit to the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki 2 (FETHA 2) where those injured in the attack were currently receiving treatment. Umahi also accused the Benue State government of being irresponsible because of the attack.

The governor then urged the Benue State government to take responsibility for the victims since it claimed that the places where the incident occurred belonged to Benue and since “the victims are paying their taxes to the Benue government”.

He said: “What I saw this afternoon is nothing but an act of wickedness and Satanism. I do not know for any reason why people should be raping two years children, putting knives on one-year-old children, killing mothers, and killing fathers; for what reason? “This is a clear case of our people living in Benue State over 100 years ago. If they want to belong to Ebonyi, let Benue people allow them so that we can get that place and protect their lives.

They will fail to protect them and still pretend that the place is Benue State. So, I challenge them to make a pronouncement that the place belongs to them and find out whether any herder has the ability and capability to attack them and by and large, they suppose to come to this place and look for these people because they have been paying their taxes in Benue state. “But what worries me so much is that the deputy governor of Benue State came on air to say that they don’t know whether these people are from Benue State or they are from Ebonyi State; that is the height of irresponsibility. We know that we have boundary problems with Benue State but we have a buffer zone and this place is not within the buffer zone. These people are residents of Benue State, paying their taxes in Benue State, having facilities, everything in Benue State.”

Like this: Like Loading...