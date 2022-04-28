Border reopening: Heeding manufacturers’ yearnings

Aftermath of the Federal Government ordered the reopening of the last set of closed borders, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and other OPS groups have expressed optimism to return to a trade boom, TAIWO HASSAN reports

Since the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari unexpectedly announced the closure of all the country’s land borders on October 15, 2019, it was adjudged the beginning of challenges for manufacturing companies operating in the country. Although they faced other challenges prior to the closure, the decision, however, hit them badly, brewing production, distribution and supply challenges, which are the hallmarks of manufacturing sector value chain. To show the importance of land borders as critical infrastructure to manufacturing firms’ distribution and supply chain network, the decision by government to reopen the first four land borders, namely, Seme in Southwest, Illela in Sokoto State, Maigatari in Northwest and Mfun in the South-South on December 16, 2020, made little or no impact until the recent reopening of the remaining four of Idiroko, Jibiya, Kamba and Ikom.

OPS’ reactions

In its reactions to the news, the OPS, including Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group (MANEG), Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), all expressed their happiness. Speaking on MAN’s stance, its President, Mansur Ahmed, an engineer, explained that it was a welcome development for the country’s economy and the manufacturing sector in general. Ahmed explained that it was very pertinent for government to reopen the borders at this period of economic hardships and for the sake of the manufacturing sector’s growth as a major contributor to the country’s GDP. According to him, government’s move to reopen the borders is apt and in line with the core objective of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) protocol, which is premised on liberalisation of intra-regional trade in Africa.

The MAN president noted that in the last three years of the land border closure, some sectors recorded sharp decline, in particular, the Export Group of the Manufacturers Association (MANEG), which clearly suffered huge losses due to logistics issues occasioned by the closure. But with the reopening, he said the focus of local manufacturers was to bring back the impaired manufacturing sector since the losses have been enormous and unaccountable. Ahmed said: “MAN welcomes and commended this bold step taken by government to reopen another four land borders. Thus far, we believe that progress has been made on the issue. “Therefore, MAN is of the view that reopening the land borders is pertinent for economic gains and in line with the core objective of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) protocol, which is premised on liberalisation of intra-regional trade in Africa.”

Similarly, the Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group (MANEG), Chief Ede Dafinone, said that the reopening would elevate local exporters, whose goods have been trapped at the borders all these years. Dafinone said: “The exporters whose goods have been trapped at the borders will be relieved to be able to complete their contractual obligations. Although, I am pretty sure that most, if not all, such obligations have lapsed or been cancelled by their trade partners.

“In terms of future transactions, these companies will recognise an additional risk with cross border transactions as they factor in similar border closures in future transactions. “This may reduce the competitiveness of Nigerian products in these regions and consequently affect our ability to have any competitive advantage as AfCFTA comes into play.” Speaking on the timing for reopening the land borders, the MANEG boss said: “As manufacturers, we are unable to assess the appropriateness of the timing of the borders being opened.

But, of course, we are happy that it was opened again finally. We have preferred the borders never to have been closed in the first place.” While assessing the economic losses incurred amidst the border closure, Dafinone said: “Manufacturing exporters have been affected severely in differ-ent degrees. We must recognise here that some manufacturers were still able to export their products by sea and by air (albeit at relatively higher costs). “A large number of exporters were however totally unable to engage in any export contracts during this period.

In this period therefore, their market shares would have been taken over by products from other countries and the possibility of regaining our share of these markets back is uncertain.” On the trade opportunity losses as a result of the border closure, Dafinone explained that these details were difficult to compute by the private sector, adding that “the Nigerian Customs Service and the government- appointed inspection agencies would have the comparable figures for exports before and after the borders closure.” Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, lauded government’s decision to reopen the four land borders, saying many small businesses depend on cross border trade for survival.

In addition, he added that many manufacturers also leveraged the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) to boost their businesses. According to him, many manufacturing companies also source their raw materials for production from neighbouring countries in the sub-region. Yusuf, however, said: “But there is a need to strengthen the border policing and management mechanisms to avoid a relapse into the conditions that led to the closure of these land borders in the first place. “The biggest challenge with the border management is an institutional issue. We need to demand accountability from the institutions that have the responsibility for border policing and management.”

FG’s statement’s position

Tese borders were shut on October 15, 2019. But in December 2020, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) announced the immediate reopening of four out of the eight major land borders – Seme, Illela, Maigatari and Mfun – leaving out Idiroko, Jibiya, Kamba and Ikom. However, the Nigeria Customs Service, in a circular obtained by New Telegraph and signed by Deputy Comptroller General, Enforcement and Inspection, E.I Edorhe, titled: ‘Reopening of four additional Nigerian border Posts,’ directed the immediate reopening of the other four land borders. According to him, all Customs formations and Joint Border Patrol Teams (JBPTs) should ensure proper manning in compliance with extant operational guidelines. The circular reads: “Sequel to the presidential directive dated 16 December, 2020 granting approval for phased reopening of land borders namely, Mfum, Seme, Illela and Maigatari borders across the country, I am directed to inform you that four additional borders stated below have been approved for reopening.

“The borders are, Idiroko border post, Ogun State (South-West Zone); Jibiya border post, Katsina State (North-West Zone; Kamba border post, Kebbi State (North- West Zone) and ikom border post, Cross River State (South-South Zone). “Consequently, all Customs formations and JBPTs are to take note and ensure that proper manning takes place in compliance with extant operational guidelines. Above is forwarded for your information and compliance,” he added.

Goods export, damages

For MAN, the larger picture of the damages caused by the three years border closure by government and COVID-19, not only prevented made-in-Nigeria products from reaching the shores of West and Central African market, but also cut down manufacturers’ access to foreign exchange and raw materials with the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) at the receiving end. However, the decline in the country’s manufacturing export in terms of total value of the nonoil export could be seen in the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS’) reports since Q3’20 till date.

Last line

The border closure policy orchestrated by government has been very challenging and tough on the manufacturing firms operating in the country and it will take sometime for them to get over it.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...