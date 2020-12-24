Border reopening: Stimulating real sector’s growth

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the immediate reopening of four land borders in the country. The president’s move was hailed by members of the organised private sector (OPS), who insisted that it would be beneficial for the fragile economy post COVID-19 and recession exit. TAIWO HASSAN reports

Exactly one year and four months ago, the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari-led government took the decision to partially shutdown the entire land boders over issues bordering on severe economic leakages and insecurity through the corridors, smuggling activities, among others.

However, the decision by the Federal Government to shutdown the land borders did not only worsen bilateral trade within Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the continent, but also set back thevolume of trade within sub-Saharan Africa countries.

Indeed, since the closure came into effect, the country’s real sector has never been the same again, as severe challenges impacted negatively on the sector’s activities and performance, especially with COVID-19 outbreak.

Opening the borders

However, after series of meetings and engagements by private sector groups with the Federal Government and its agencies on the need to reopen the borders, the government shocked everyone last week by announcing the reopening.

OPS’ reactions

While reacting to the government’s decision, the OPS groups comprising of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group (MANEG), Nigerian Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) and Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), lauded the FG’s decision, saying it would be beneficial to the economy and in preparation for the take-off of African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) slated for January 1, 2021.

The borders reopened are Seme in Southwest, Illela in Sokoto State, Maigatari in Northwest and Mfun in the South South.

In her own reaction, NACCIMA’s National President, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, said that the decision by government to reopen four of the country’s land borders was a most welcome development and one of the important strategic moves in the country’s quest to exit recession in the first quarter of 2021.

Hajiya Aliyu, who also doubles as the Chairperson of OPSN, explained that NACCIMA had on several occasions called for the opening of these land borders for numerous reasons including the negative impact of their closure on the economy since August 2019.

She, however, noted that when hints were given sometimes in No vember by the Minister of Finance that the committee she headed had recommended the opening of these land borders, “we lauded that move and called for immediate action to that effect.

“We are therefore delighted that the president has heeded the call and approved the recommendations to open the borders.

“As a major economic player in our sub region, West Africa, this decision will surely help our image and committment to remain a major economic player in our sub region, West Africa. Its is a positive decision because trade across our land borders is an important component part of our cross border trade which can help boost operations of many of our SMEs engaged in export of non-oil products through the land borders. This move is also a welcome strategic move in context of our ratification of the AFCFTA.

Similarly, LCCI’s Director-General, Dr. Muda Yusuf, expressed optimism that the re-opened border would be

Nomuch beneficial to many small businesses that depend on cross border trading for living.

He said: “It is a welcome development. It would be beneficial to the economy and in consonance with the recently ratified AFCFTA. Many small businesses depend on cross border trade for a living. Many manufacturers also leverage the the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) to boost their business. Many also source their raw materials from countries in the sub region.”

In his own submission, the President of MAN, Engr, Mansur Ahmed, explained that it was a welcome development for the country’s economy and manufacturing sector in general

Ahmed explained that it was very pertinent for government to reopen the borders now for the sake of the manufacturing sector growth as a major contributor to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to him, government’s move to review the status of the border closure is pertinent and in line with the core objective of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) protocol, which is premised on liberalisation of intra-regional trade in Africa.

In addition, the association’s president noted that the one year after land border closure had seen some sectors recording sharp decline, particularly, the Export Group of the association, which clearly suffered huge losses due to logistics issues occasioned by the closure.

Last line

With the borders now reopened, the main focus of local manufacturers is to aggressively bring back the impaired manufacturing sector to the peripheral of Nigeria’s economy despite the losses being enormous

