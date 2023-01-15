immigrationNigeria Immigration Service nis
News

Border Security: Immigration Graduates 1, 800 personnel

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA Comment(0)

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the graduation of 1, 800 personnel from the agency’s Training School as well as Customs Training College in Kano State.
A statement by the Service’s spokesperson, DCI Tony Akuneme, quoted the Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Isah Jere, of tasking the personnel on the compelling need to remain professional and adhere strictly to the rules of engagement in the discharge of their responsibilities.
He further disclosed that the personnel, who recently went through the 23rd Pre-Basic Course, passed out at an event held at ITSK yesterday.
“The Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Isah Jere Idris, while congratulating the graduands, urged them to remain guided by the trainings they received as well as the agency’s rules of engagement in their conducts.
“The CGI, represented at the event by the Assistant Comptroller General in charge of Human Resource Management, Babangida Usman, who was the Parade Reviewing Officer, maintained that the current management has continued to demonstrate  2023huge commitment to human capacity development efforts to ensuring that the Service produces a professional workforce that would be sufficiently capable to confront emerging challenges in Border Security and Migration Management matters.
“The CGI emphasized on the need for the personnel to avoid compromise in the cause of their duty, especially with the 2023 general elections at hand, reiterating that the Service cannot afford to go back to the era of nonchalance and arbitrary abuse of duty call, which demands commitment and bravery”, Akuneme said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

New comedy series, reality Show, spark online reactions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Social media space was agog last weekend as popular comedians and actors dropped the teasers of ‘Ile Alayo’ comedy series and a new reality show, Breaking-In. ‘Ile Alayo’ is a comedy series adapted from a comedy movie of the same title. Based on popular demand from Nollywood audience, It’s now produced into a comedy […]
News

Father’s death: Buni, Bagudu, Amosun, others condole with Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday announced that the rite of passage for his late father, Dr. Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, will hold from September 6 to 9. Abiodun disclosed this at his Iperu Remo family house, Ogun State, when Yobe State Governor and  the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, Mai […]
News Top Stories

Abia Guber: Teachers, civil servants, businessmen back Mascot Kalu

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Civil servants, teachers and businessmen have expressed their support for the candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) for the 2023 Abia State governorship, Chief Mascot Kalu. Following consultations, teachers in particular, testified how Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, Mascot’s elder brother and former governor of the state, took care of workers during his tenure from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica