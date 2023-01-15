Border Security: Immigration Graduates 1, 800 personnel

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the graduation of 1, 800 personnel from the agency’s Training School as well as Customs Training College in Kano State.

A statement by the Service’s spokesperson, DCI Tony Akuneme, quoted the Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Isah Jere, of tasking the personnel on the compelling need to remain professional and adhere strictly to the rules of engagement in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He further disclosed that the personnel, who recently went through the 23rd Pre-Basic Course, passed out at an event held at ITSK yesterday.

“The Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Isah Jere Idris, while congratulating the graduands, urged them to remain guided by the trainings they received as well as the agency’s rules of engagement in their conducts.

“The CGI, represented at the event by the Assistant Comptroller General in charge of Human Resource Management, Babangida Usman, who was the Parade Reviewing Officer, maintained that the current management has continued to demonstrate 2023huge commitment to human capacity development efforts to ensuring that the Service produces a professional workforce that would be sufficiently capable to confront emerging challenges in Border Security and Migration Management matters.

“The CGI emphasized on the need for the personnel to avoid compromise in the cause of their duty, especially with the 2023 general elections at hand, reiterating that the Service cannot afford to go back to the era of nonchalance and arbitrary abuse of duty call, which demands commitment and bravery”, Akuneme said.

