Border Security: Immigration graduates 1, 800 personnel

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the graduation of 1, 800 personnel from the agency’s Training School as well as Customs Training College in Kano State.

A statement by the Service’s spokesperson, DCI Tony Akuneme, quoted the Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Isah Jere, of tasking the personnel on the compelling need to remain professional and adhere strictly to the rules of engagement in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He further disclosed that the personnel, who recently went through the 23rd Pre-Basic Course, passed out at an event held at ITSK on Saturday January, 14.

“The Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Isah Jere Idris, while congratulating the graduands, urged them to remain guided by the trainings they received as well as the agency’s rules of engagement in their conduct,” he said.

