immigrationNigeria Immigration Service nis
News

Border Security: Immigration graduates 1, 800 personnel

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the graduation of 1, 800 personnel from the agency’s Training School as well as Customs Training College in Kano State.
A statement by the Service’s spokesperson, DCI Tony Akuneme, quoted the Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Isah Jere, of tasking the personnel on the compelling need to remain professional and adhere strictly to the rules of engagement in the discharge of their responsibilities.
He further disclosed that the personnel, who recently went through the 23rd Pre-Basic Course, passed out at an event held at ITSK on Saturday January, 14.
“The Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Isah Jere Idris, while congratulating the graduands, urged them to remain guided by the trainings they received as well as the agency’s rules of engagement in their conduct,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

LAMATA cautions pedestrians over electrified Blue Rail track

Posted on Author Benjamin Okwuise

The Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, has warned that pedestrians that cross the planned electrified railway track system risk being electrocuted. To this end, she advised that the best option for those who wish to cross to the other side of the railway track must use the overhead […]

Nnamdi Kanu )
News

Igboho, Kanu: Ohanaeze accuses FG, security outfits of selective efficiency

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma,

The pan-Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has accused the Federal Government and security agencies in the country of selective efficiency in the way they hunt down promoters of self-determination like Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho while appearing to be turning blind eye on bandits, killer herdsmen and terrorists ravaging the North and parts of […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s wealth is safe with me –Obi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi has assured Nigerians that if he is given the chance to pilot the affairs of the nation as the president, the wealth of the nation will be secured and prudently managed for the benefit of all, rather than misappropriated by a few individuals. Obi said that he will draw […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica