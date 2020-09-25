Borderless Trade’ author counsels SME operators

Business Strategist and Export Trading Consultant, Olori Boye-Ajayi, has offered tips to operators in Small and Medium Enterprises space on how to grow their businesses towards becoming exporters. Boye-Ajayi, who unveiled a book, Borderless Trade, for this purpose recently in Lagos, said the book was written to prompt small businesses to wake up, think differently and package their products and services to the global market as building such business is left for no other but the owner.

Boye-Ajayi is currently the Founder and Chief Operating Officer at The Katie Wang Company, a growing global fashion trading company with operations in the U.K., Europe, Australia and the US. According to her, the book, “Borderless Trade: A Step by Step Guide to Exporting Your Product,” is a guide that has been tailored to small businesses, which may not have the resources or the capacity to approach exporting in the same way a larger business might. This guide will assist budding export merchants to prepare and build capacity for the export journey Besides the book launch, she also launched the Export Community Group and the Borderless Trade Impact Investment Fund.

The Export Community Group was set up to help guide entrepreneurs, who are set to venture into export, while the N2 million Borderless Trade Impact Investment Fund was set up in partnership with O.B.A and Viniko Group to help support SME’s looking to expand their export business or start the business of exporting. In his keynote address, Deputy Director, Corporate Services, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, Babatunde Faleke, spoke extensively on the dangers of not exporting. According to him, “the danger of not exporting is that we will be a nation that just consumes everything.” CEO XPT Logistics and Chairman NACCIMMA Export group, Kola Awe, spoke extensively about the export industry, saying investors should not “wait for competition to push you out of the country before you think of exporting.”

