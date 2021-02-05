Borderless Trade holds Women In Business Breakfast Salon

The Borderless Trade Network (BTN) holds its first virtual edition of Borderless Trade Salon Series (BTSS),on February 8.

The two day virtual event themed:Women in Business Breakfast Meeting would commenced at 10 am , designed strictly for women in Business to give them leverage to progress in the international business world.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO),YD Company, Ms.Yetunde Ogunubi, who made the release available said that the

convener, Mrs. Olori Boye -Ajayi,(OBA) would be the host for the workshop.

She said,” With a teeming increase rate in the export and trade industry in Nigeria, the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“It has become imperative to build a platform to empower and sensitize women in business on ways to scale their businesses to international standards, particularly in this industry, in order to compete adequately with their international counterparts”.

She added that, “The Borderless Trade Salon Series program is in partnership with the United States Consulate,Lagos ,supported by the Ascend Studios Foundation for the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE).”

She said, also, that,”Olori Boye Ajayi(OBA) Inc. partnering with the AWE, being a White-House initiative aimed at empowering 50 million women economically and financially by 2025, has set out to familiarise Women in Business about the operational protocols of the AfCFTA).”

According to her, “the selected speakers would give an insight on Trade and Export industry, the AfCFTA and all the important factors necessary to compete at international levels set to achieve career goals.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), African Sustainable SME Export Trade Solutions (ASSETS), Ms. Shade Bembatoun, would discussed, “Women taking a new perspective on the benefit of Export & Regional Trade.

While “Repositioning your business for the AfCFTA” would be Mr. Babajide Sodipo, Senior Manager, African Union/ AfCFTA Relations and Trade Policy of Afrexim Bank.

Also, the topic “Strategies & Support Services for Women in Business to Succeed in AfCFTA” would adequately cover an interesting session by Ms. Dorothy Ogbutor, Partner, Inspire Advisory Services Limited, Abuja.”

The workshop , she said would be rounded off by the Chairman, NACCIMA Export Group, Barr. Kola Awe , who was expected on this session to cover “Basic Product Development and Implementation Process; Import Procedures at Regional level.

