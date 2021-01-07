Boris Johnson: Trump ‘completely wrong’ to encourage rioters

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says President Donald Trump played a role in inciting yesterday’s unrest.

“In so far as he encouraged people to storm the Capitol and in so far as the president consistently has cast doubt on the outcome of a free and fair election, I believe that that was completely wrong,” Johnson said.

“All I can say is that I’m very pleased that the president-elect has now been duly confirmed in office and that democracy has prevailed.”

