Text(Ephesians 1:3. Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ)…. Someone might whine, “It looks like a curse runs in my family, because no one seems to be making progress.” No; not when you’re born again. The new creation in Christ Jesus is born blessed and can’t walk under a curse. ( Galatians 3:13-14 Christ has redeemed us from the curse of the law, having become a curse for us, for it is written,” Curse is everyone who hangs on a tree”. That the blessing of Abraham might come upon the Gentiles in Christ Jesus, that we might receive the promise of the Spirit through faith). From this point, we can see that Jesus has been made a curse for us who are born again, and exchanged it with the blessing of Abraham and the promise of the Spirit through faith. We are no longer under curse.

(Isaiah 10:27) says, “And it shall come to pass in that day, that his burden shall be taken away from off thy shoulder, and his yoke from off thy neck, and the yoke shall be destroyed because of the anointing.” This verse doesn’t mean that the anointing breaks the yoke. Yes, the anointing breaks the yoke, but this particular portion of scripture lets us know that because of the presence of the anointing, you can’t be “yoked.”

In other words, when a yoke is placed on a Christian, it necessarily breaks upon contact with the anointing, because the Christian is anointed of the Lord. Hallelujah! Notice again what Colossians1 :12-13 says “Giving thanks unto the Father, which hath Made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light: who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son. You’ve been delivered from the domain of darkness and transferred into the kingdom of God’s dear Son! That’s your present location. In Christ, you’ve been delivered, sanctified and blessed.

The devil will try to keep you from knowing that you are blessed. He’ll say, Reach out to God to bless you. “He could even make you believe you aren’t qualified to be blessed because of the wrong things you’ve done. Don’t ac-cept his lies. God already blessed you with All spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ Jesus. All the blessings that God could ever give came to you in Christ, in the salvation package.

You’re an heir of God’s blessing; live accordingly. “Galatians 3:8-9″ says And the Scripture, foreseeing that God would justify the Gentiles by faith, preached the gospel to Abraham beforehand, saying, in you all the nations shall be blessed, ” So then those who are of faith are blessed with believing Abraham. Every believer must live believing by faith to enjoy the blessings of Abraham through Christ Jesus. (2 Peter 1:3) says As His Divine power has given to us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of Him who called us by glory and virtue. He has given us all things that has to do with life and God, so we are not supposed to to lack anything as a Child of God, Shalom!

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...