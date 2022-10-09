See what God’s word says: “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit. For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death”.(Romans 8:1- 2).

Every born again Christian is loaded with the limitless power of God to accomplish great and marvelous things of eternal value in this world. I’m not here today to raise any dust of argument in your heart, rather I’m here today to show to you what rightly belongs to you in Christ.

I’m here to show you vividly from the word of God that you are meant to be on top, you are meant to be the winner and not the loser, you are meant to be at the front and not at the back, you are meant to be in health and prosper in everything in life and not to be a victim of sickness and poverty ravaging the world. Today is your day, this message today is a turning point for you. That Bible verse I says

“There is therefore no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus…”. No condemnation whatsoever to you and I who are in Christ Jesus. Nothing and no one can condemn us so far we in Christ Jesus, we are born to win, so far we are in Christ Jesus. A man that is born to win is a man whom everything and anything have been aligned in his favour to conquer.

You are that man. Your spiritual authority and power has no rival amongst human race. Your heart must be prepared to know, accept, obey and be bold about your heritage in Christ Jesus before you it can manifest in your life. because if you can win inside your heart, you will win in life, but if you are a coward/loser already in your heart the battles of life will keep trying to keep you under and behind.

That is why you must know your true status today, that you, yes, you are a winner, no matter the battle facing you today, I want you to wipe away your tears and go to the Lord in repentance and faith, walking in the light (guidance of Christ Word). You’re born to win, but you can’t win if you’re not in Christ Jesus. No, you can’t, you can’t win if you are outside of Christ. That is why you must be born again. Christ, because those of us in Christ are more than conquerors.

How do you position yourself in Christ? You position yourself in Christ by simply forsaking wickedness and sins, and obeying God’s word in Romans Chapter 8:1 which says: “… now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit”. In order to be in Christ Jesus, you must not work after the flesh, but rather walk after the spirit.

This means you must act on God’s word, because God’s word is Spirit. You must not walk after the flesh which are your senses and logics. Simple do what God’s word says despite the physical contrary realities, not getting caught up with what circumstances and situations of life throw at you will make you the winner. When you walk according to the law of the spirit of life in Christ Jesus, you will be free from the law of sin and death.

The law of the spirit of life are the laws of Christ to love God, and love your fellow human beings as yourself. What you don’t want other people to do to you, don’t do it to anyone, do only what you want others to do to you. Resist wickedness. God says you are healed and healthy, but you found a strange sickness in your body/household, stand up and walk in the spirit by declaring the creative and powerful word of God over that condition

