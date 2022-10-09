Faith

Born to win

Posted on Author Pastor Tosin Comment(0)

See what God’s word says: “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit. For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death”.(Romans 8:1- 2).

Every born again Christian is loaded with the limitless power of God to accomplish great and marvelous things of eternal value in this world. I’m not here today to raise any dust of argument in your heart, rather I’m here today to show to you what rightly belongs to you in Christ.

I’m here to show you vividly from the word of God that you are meant to be on top, you are meant to be the winner and not the loser, you are meant to be at the front and not at the back, you are meant to be in health and prosper in everything in life and not to be a victim of sickness and poverty ravaging the world. Today is your day, this message today is a turning point for you. That Bible verse I says

“There is therefore no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus…”. No condemnation whatsoever to you and I who are in Christ Jesus. Nothing and no one can condemn us so far we in Christ Jesus, we are born to win, so far we are in Christ Jesus. A man that is born to win is a man whom everything and anything have been aligned in his favour to conquer.

You are that man. Your spiritual authority and power has no rival amongst human race. Your heart must be prepared to know, accept, obey and be bold about your heritage in Christ Jesus before you it can manifest in your life. because if you can win inside your heart, you will win in life, but if you are a coward/loser already in your heart the battles of life will keep trying to keep you under and behind.

That is why you must know your true status today, that you, yes, you are a winner, no matter the battle facing you today, I want you to wipe away your tears and go to the Lord in repentance and faith, walking in the light (guidance of Christ Word). You’re born to win, but you can’t win if you’re not in Christ Jesus. No, you can’t, you can’t win if you are outside of Christ. That is why you must be born again. Christ, because those of us in Christ are more than conquerors.

How do you position yourself in Christ? You position yourself in Christ by simply forsaking wickedness and sins, and obeying God’s word in Romans Chapter 8:1 which says: “… now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit”. In order to be in Christ Jesus, you must not work after the flesh, but rather walk after the spirit.

This means you must act on God’s word, because God’s word is Spirit. You must not walk after the flesh which are your senses and logics. Simple do what God’s word says despite the physical contrary realities, not getting caught up with what circumstances and situations of life throw at you will make you the winner. When you walk according to the law of the spirit of life in Christ Jesus, you will be free from the law of sin and death.

The law of the spirit of life are the laws of Christ to love God, and love your fellow human beings as yourself. What you don’t want other people to do to you, don’t do it to anyone, do only what you want others to do to you. Resist wickedness. God says you are healed and healthy, but you found a strange sickness in your body/household, stand up and walk in the spirit by declaring the creative and powerful word of God over that condition

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

31 die in Rivers church stampede

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harc ourt

Thirty One persons have been confirmed dead by the Rivers State Police Command during a stampede at a programme organized by a new generation church in Port Harcourt yesterday morning. According to findings, the church,   The Kings Assembly, located within the GRA of Port Harcourt, had invited members of the public to the programme, […]
Faith

Oyedepo: I’ll lay my bare hands on COVID-19 patients, breathe into them

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Popular Nigerian pentecostal preacher and founder of Living Faith Chapel, David Oyedopo, has said he would lay his bare hands and breathe into any COVID-19 patient brought to him for prayer. Oyedepo said this during his church’s programme on Saturday. “Can you imagine anyone bringing a coronavirus patient to me and I won’t lay hands on […]
Faith

ICON releases report alleging genocide against Christians

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

…says Nigeria is a ticking time bomb   The International Committee on Nigeria (ICON), a nonprofit organisation working to secure a future for all Nigerians, has called on the USA and other responsible world governments to urgently intervene in what it described as allegedly genocide targeted at Christians in Nigeria.   In its newly released […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica