Borno APC leaders promise to mobilise votes for Tinubu

Borno State All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders have promised to mobilise votes for the candidate for the February 25 presidential poll Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima. They made the pledge during Saturday’s presidential rally in Maiduguri.

Zulum said Tinubu would build on President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements, particularly in ensuring the protection of life and property in the state. He said: “Tinubu would uphold the trust the people of Borno would repose in him by electing him President.”

The presidential candidate promised to tackle the problems confronting the state with a special focus on creating jobs for youths. Former governor of the state Shettima said if elected, the Tinubu government would focus on oil exploration along the Lake Chad Basin to create job opportunities for youths and women.

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala and his Jigawa counterpart Abubakar Badaru praised residents for honouring Tinubu.

