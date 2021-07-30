Borno APC stakeholders adopt consensus process

The stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Borno State has adopted a consensus method in the forthcoming state congresses of the party, with the option for the stakeholders to adopt any process at the ward and local government congress.

Moving the motion for the adoption of the consensus approach, the state Deputy Governor, Hon Umar Kadafur said “I hereby move the motion for the adoption of consensus method in our forthcoming party state Congress.”

On his part, the former member House of Representatives, representing Hwsul/Askira Federal constituency, Hon Abdu Msheliza said “I Hon. Abdu Musa Msjeliza seconded the motion for the adoption of consensus in our state party congress.”

Earlier in his address, the Governor of Borno State Prof. Babagana Zulum said “We call you here in respect of our party congress which is scheduled to come up this coming Saturday, 31 July 2021. Our party constitution has allowed us to adopt consensus, indirect or direct congresses.

So we are here to throw the issue to the congress for you to decide which method for us to adopt.

“We have seen a situation where the election is being nullified because of irregularities in the process of party primaries and congresses. So we are here to adopt one of the options for our party congresses,” the governor added.

Speaking in an interview with journalists shortly after the stakeholders meeting, former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima said, “The bedrock of the party is the constitution, the APC constitution has allowed us to adopt a process through which the party structure emerges.

The whole things are to arrive at a transparent, equity and just congress that is acceptable to all. We resolved as a patty as a family, as a clan and as a team to adopt consensus.

“We have also urged our party leaders at the local government levels to adopt consensus but in case they opted to adopt ballot or any other .so be it, it is welcome. So that all the segment of our party should have a voice as enshrined in our party constitution,” he added.

Also speaking in an interview, the Senator Representing Borno South, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume said, “All those you see here are statutory delegates and they cut across all the local government areas. “It was a unanimous decision and there was no dissenting voice.

Our party constitution has allowed for three options, that consensus, indirect or direct process of primaries and congresses.”

