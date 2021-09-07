Borno, Arab Bank agree on export partnership

Borno State yesterday reached an agreement with Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) towards the exportation of Wheat and Gum Arabic produced by farmers in the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum, who arrived at the headquarters of the bank in Khartoum, Sudan, alongside ex-Minister of State for Agriculture, Bukar Tijjani, at the weekend, was received by the Director General of the bank, Sidi Ould Tah.

Chairman of Borno’s Mega Farms Project, Musa Inuwa Kubo, also made the trip.

Zulum highlighted with a video documentary produced in Arabic the challenges Borno has faced as a result of attacks on communities by terrorists as well as the on-going rebuilding and economic recovery efforts with huge opportunities in agriculture, given the state’s vast and fertile land resources for irrigation and rain fed agriculture.

Like this: Like Loading...