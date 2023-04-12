News

Borno Assembly Member-Elect, Nuhu Is Dead

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

A member-elect for the Chibok constituency in the Borno House of Assembly, Mr Nuhu Clark is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that Mr Clark died in India on Monday, April 9 while undergoing treatment.

The development was confirmed on Wednesday by Babakura Abbajatau, the State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

According to Abbajatau, the state government would soon make an official statement after speaking with the deceased’s family.

While mourning the deceased, Umar Kadafur, the Borno Deputy Governor,  explains the death as a massive loss to his immediate family, the people of Southern Borno and the state at large.

Kadafur described the death as a great loss to the All Progressives Congress (APC) given his outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the state.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the late politician and prayed to the Almighty God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

NAN reports that Clark was a former Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation before resigning on April 25, 2022, to contest the Chibok State Constituency election on the platform of APC.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News

SGF, NNPC, NWC, others sabotaging Tinubu’s campaign -APC stakeholders

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Few days after the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai accused some elements in Aso Rock Villa of working against the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a group in the party, Concerned APC Stakeholders has alleged that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss, […]
News

Early Marriage: Tallen recommends free education for girls

Posted on Author Deborah Ochen

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has recommended the implementation of free education up to senior secondary to enable Nigerian girl child to know that getting into early marriage may be inimical to her development in life. She made this known yesterday when she was engaged in a conversation with the African Union […]
News

Stop harassing us over use of drones, Surveyors cry out

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Worried by the frequent harassment of its members over the use of drone in surveying, Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) has called on the general public, especially the security agencies, to stop intimidating them. The group also vowed to approach the National Assembly for laws to enable them to use drones in their work, saying […]

Leave a Reply