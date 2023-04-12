Borno Assembly Member-Elect, Nuhu Is Dead

A member-elect for the Chibok constituency in the Borno House of Assembly, Mr Nuhu Clark is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that Mr Clark died in India on Monday, April 9 while undergoing treatment.

The development was confirmed on Wednesday by Babakura Abbajatau, the State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

According to Abbajatau, the state government would soon make an official statement after speaking with the deceased’s family.

While mourning the deceased, Umar Kadafur, the Borno Deputy Governor, explains the death as a massive loss to his immediate family, the people of Southern Borno and the state at large.

Kadafur described the death as a great loss to the All Progressives Congress (APC) given his outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the state.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the late politician and prayed to the Almighty God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

NAN reports that Clark was a former Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation before resigning on April 25, 2022, to contest the Chibok State Constituency election on the platform of APC.