Borno attack: Atiku fingers state government

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday said that the attack on his convoy in Borno State was sponsored by the political leadership of the state. Atiku also assured that very soon the rift between him and the G-5 Governors will be resolved ahead of the 2023 polls. It should be recalled that the convoy of the former Vice President was stoned by miscreants while on their way to the palace of Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garbai Elkanemi, to pay homage.

While addressing journalists at the Hilltop residence of former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, shortly after a closed door meeting, the PDP Presidential flag bearer described the attack as most unfortunate, adding that the whole saga was masterminded by the political leadership of the state. According to him, “the Borno incident is most unfortunate, we signed a peace accord and it is unfortunate the whole thing was sponsored by the political leadership of the state.” On the reason for his visit to the former Military leader barely four days after the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s visit, he said: “It is customarily for us to come and pay our respect to IBB for his services to the country. “We consider them as the father of post war independence and they also nurse the current democratic dispensation in the country.

 

