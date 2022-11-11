News

Borno Attack: Atiku fingers state govt 

*Visits IBB in Minna

 

Daniel Atori, Minna

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Friday said that the recent attack on his convoy in Borno State was sponsored by the political leadership of the state.

Atiku also assured that very soon the face-off between him and the G-5 Governors will be resolved soonest ahead of the 2023 polls.

A few days ago the convoy of the former vice president was attacked by miscreants while on its way to the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garbai Elkanemi, to pay homage.

While addressing journalists at the hilltop residence of former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida shortly after a closed door meeting, the PDP’s presidential flag bearer described the attack as most unfortunate adding that the it was masterminded by the political leadership of the state.

 

