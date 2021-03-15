Borno attack: How we lost Commanding Officer, 14 soldiers – Military sources

There were strong indications over the weekend that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) may have lost a Commanding Officer (CO) and at least 14 of its gallant troops during an ambush attack by suspected terrorist elements within the Gudumbali general area of Borno State. Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that the CO was a Major, who gallantly remained a ‘reference point’.

It was gathered that the terrorists, who were said to be of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) extraction, suffered worse casualty, with scores reportedly taken out.

Military sources, who spoke in confidence with this newspaper, said the development formed part of the briefings the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, alongside other Service Chiefs, received during an operational visit to troops’ location in Borno State, a few days ago.

In the wake of growing insecurity, occasioned by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and other violent crimes across parts of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari had given the Service Chiefs a marching order, to “secure” the nation in the next few weeks.

Following the presidential directive, the Service Chiefs, led by Irabor, have continued to undertake operational tours of theatres, in a bid to boost troops’ morale. Speaking on the latest attack, the source said: “I called somebody (an officer on the frontline), who confirmed what happened about three days ago.

“He said the Acting CO, a Major, was involved. That was what he said; he was reportedly killed in ambush. In fact, he (officer) said the late acting CO was his course-mate.”

Meanwhile, another source, who spoke in similar vein, hinted of movement of new equipment to reinforce troops’ operational capability in the North- East theatre. He assured that, regardless of the said attack, the new military heads will make a fundamental difference in the ongoing counter- insurgency operations.

He said: “They have moved in new equipment into the theatre…to enhance ongoing operations. One thing I know is that the new Service Chiefs would want to make an impact, hopefully.”

However, efforts by our correspondent to get the reaction of the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, failed, as SMS and WhatsApp messages sent to his phone, were not replied.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, Yerima only sent a message saying: “I will soon come out with a release please.”

