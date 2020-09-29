Metro & Crime

Borno attack: Zulum meets families of killed security operatives

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has met with families of policemen and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force killed by insurgents in an ambush on Friday in the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that many security operatives were killed with some injured when the governor’s backup convoy was attacked along Baga–Monguno road.
A statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, said Zulum had on Monday met with the bereaved families of fallen policemen at the police headquarters in Maiduguri, where he promised to assist them.
“It is very unfortunate that the incident happened. May Almighty God in his infinite mercy forgive and reward them for their sacrifices and may God grant you the strength to bear the fortitude of this huge loss that is for all of us.
“It is so sad, looking at what happened. It is quite unfortunate and I am pained by that incident.
“However, those men died as heroes, as patriots, and as people that have brought honour to their families even though we never wished that it happened.
“We shall do everything possible to support the families. The education of their children is very important in addition to the support for their means of livelihood.
“I condole with the Borno state police command, the CP, the Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force and entire Nigerians over the sad moment,” Zulum was quoted as saying.
The governor was also at the state specialist hospital in Maiduguri where he consoled with those injured in the attack.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Enugu: Police to begin screening for community policing

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Police Command in Enugu State says the screening of candidates for community policing officers in the state will begin on Wednesday, at the command’s headquarters in Enugu. The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu, said that the three-day screening would last till Friday, from 7:30 […]
Metro & Crime

Set up panel to investigate Deputy Gov, Ondo Speaker tells CJ  

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ondo Speaker Bamidele Oleyelogun has asked the Chief Judge, Justice Olarenwaju Akeredolu, to set up a seven-man panel to investigate notice of gross misconduct levelled against the Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi. A total of 14 lawmakers had signed an impeachment notice against Ajayi. Speaker Oleyelogun said the setting up of the panel […]
Metro & Crime

Company calls for investigation over toxic waste, death of three persons in Ondo forest.

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Following the death of three persons who were allegedly killed by toxic waste in a forest reserve in Ondo State, the Chairman of Ondo/Linyi Industrial Hub, Chief Alex Ajipe, has called for the investigation to unravel the cause of the death of the three forest operators.   Ajipe, who made the call while speaking with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: