Borno: B’Haram attacks Dikwa, burns Shehu’s palace, LG secretariat

…abducts four aid workers●Troops repel terrorists’ invasion, says Army

Boko Haram members seized Dikwa, the headquarters of Dikwa Local Government Area in Borno State for more than 12 hours before they voluntarily withdrew. This came less than a day after Governor Babagana Zulum left Dikwa town. But the Army said it was not true that Boko Haram captured Dikwa. Zulum arrived in Dikwa Wednesday last week and spent two days, where he distributed cash and N115 million worth of food stuffs to 34,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and later proceeded to Ngala Local Government Area and distributed cash and food items before returning to Maiduguri on Sunday evening.

Dikwa, which is 75 kilometres away from Maiduguri, was attacked twice by the terrorists in less than a month A humanitarian worker, who did not want his name mentioned, said “the insurgents who came about 5.30pm and started shooting sporadically, forced the military out of the town, took over control of the town and gathered us and started preaching to us that we should repent and join them. “We managed to escape into the nearby village in Mafe Local Government Area and spent the night there. But the troops also retreated to Ajiri village engaged the insurgents in another gun duel until this morning (yesterday).

We later learnt that the Boko Haram fighters voluntarily withdrew about 12.30pm today (yesterday) voluntarily”. It was learnt that the terrorists burnt some parts of the palace of the Shehu of Dikwa, primary health facility, and the local government secretariat, among others.

They took over the United Nations (UN) Humanitarian hub and the whole town. The terrorists also abducted four humanitarian aid workers, among others. It was also learnt that the terrorists who took over the control of the town about 6.30pm Monday, broke into the UN Humanitarian hub and looted it. The terrorists patrolled the town with one gun truck and three motorcycles, telling people they were in Dikwa not to kill civilians but soldiers. They also asked the people to join them as they were in control They later burnt the local government secretariat, Shehu of Dikwa palace, among other places.

A security source told our correspondent that the troops tactically withdrew and later reinforced and recaptured the town. Meanwhile, the Army yesterday said that attempts by suspected terrorists to invade Dikwa town were resisted by troops, who ‘routed’ the fighters.

The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the terrorists’ mission was to loot food items, which were recently distributed to residents by the Governor Zulum. Yerima also debunked rumoured attack on the UN Base. He said: “The troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have decisively routed elements of Boko Haram Terrorists and their Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) counterpart who attempted to infiltrate and attack Dikwa town in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State. “The terrorist groups who stormed the town in an unconfirmed number of gun trucks and motorcycles were visited with heavy bombardment and overwhelming firepower by troops of 81 Task Force Battalion with reinforcement from other formations of the Nigerian Army and aided by air support of Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole. “The terrorists attempted to invade the town to loot food items and other logistics having got wind of the recent food distribution to residents of the town by the state governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum.

“They came in their droves through the Marte axis but could not gain access to the town due to the combat readiness of troops who were positioned there. “The terrorists subsequently lost initiative as they were cut off completely following the recent successful recapture of Marte town by the gallant troops. In desperation and to scare off residents from returning to their homes, they planted series of landmines on the roads which were also detected and successfully detonated by troops.” Yerima also described the report of attack on the UN base as unsubstantiated.

He said: “Those false and sensational reports are clearly aimed at stirring up tension in the region and diminishing the glaring efforts and sacrifices of the Nigerian military in the fight against insurgency.” The DAPR added that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, had commended the efforts of the gallant troops and the prompt response of the Air Task Force in providing air interdictions throughout the operation. But despite the denials by Yerima, the UN yesterday said it condemned the attack on its facilities in Dikwa.

The Coordinator, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in Nigeria, Mr. Exward Kallon, gave the condemnation in a statement. He said: “I strongly condemn the attack and I am deeply concerned about the safety and security of civilians in Dikwa, including the Internally Displaced People inside and outside camps and thousands of people who had returned to the community to rebuild their lives after years in displacement.”

Like this: Like Loading...