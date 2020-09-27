News Top Stories

Borno: Buhari condemns attack on Zulum

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the ambush on the entourage of Governor Umar Babagana Zulum of Borno State, by the Boko Haram insurgents leading to the death of security men and some operatives of Civilian-JTF.

 

In a statement Presidential spokesman, Shehu Garba signed and made available to newsmen yesterday, the President described the attack, on Maiduguri-Baga route, as an orchestrated sabotage against long planned return of displaced persons to their local communities.

He noted, with deep sympathy, the loss of lives of security men on the convoy, ahead of the return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) commiserating with their families and loved ones.

 

The President counseled the government of Borno State, working with security and intelligence agencies, to remain firm in their determination to restore normalcy to all communities liberated from Boko Haram terrorists.

 

Buhari urged security and intelligence agencies to intensify efforts to check sabotage, sanitize the roads, venues and locations well in advance of returning IDPs, while working closely with local communities.

 

The President commended the gallantry of service personnel who repelled the deadly ambush, as well the sincere determination of Governor Zulum, who has been working with armed forces to end the menace of terrorists, rebuild homes and return IDPs to regular life.

 

He prayed that God will grant the souls of the departed security men and operatives of Civilian-JTF eternal rest, and comfort their families.

