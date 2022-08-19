Borno: Buhari inaugurates teachers’ quarters built by Zulum

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Maiduguri, Borno State, inaugurated a new teachers’ quarters built by the administration of Governor Babagana Zulum. The quarters, one of over 600 capital projects delivered by Zulum, is sited in Bulumkutu, along airport road in the city. The fully fenced, interlocked and landscaped teach- ers’ quarters comprise 24 units of furnished two-bedroom flats in six blocks of storeybuildings.

The quarters, aside from dozens of houses built by the Zulum administration at the premises of secondary schools across the state, are to increase teachers’ access to housing. Buhari arrived at the teachers’ quarters minutes after 12 noon in company of Governor Zulum, Deputy Governor Umar Usman Kadafur, APC’s vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, some National Assembly members from Borno State, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Management Director of the North East Development Commission and other top government officials.

The President, who visited the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al- Amin El Kanemi, is in the state to commemorate the 2022 World Humanitarian Day organised by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. Buhari is expected to unveil a special food distribution programme to families displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency, while he will also inaugurate 500 resettlement homes for IDPs built by the Federal Government in Molai, an outskirt of Maiduguri.

