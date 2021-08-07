Borno church demolition: Pastors, youths demand reconstruction

Hundreds of youths from different denominations including pastors yesterday morning converged on the demolished site of the Local Church of Brethren, LCB, under Ekkliziyan Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYN), (Church of Brethern), Maduganari ward of Maiduguri metropolis in a peaceful demonstration, where they demanded immediate reconstruction of the demolished church.

The pastor in charge of EYN Maduganari, Reverend Shawulu Auta Ndahi, condemned the killing of one of his church member (Ezekiel Bitrus, aged 29 died), who attempted to protect the church from demolition and requested that the state government should immediately assist the family of the deceased and those who sustained gunshot wounds currently receiving treatment at the state specialist hospital in Maiduguri.

The pastor insisted that the land on which the demolished church and other facilities were built on rightly belonged to the church and displayed the Certificate of Occupancy and other relevant documents used in acquiring the land which are legal documents. He called on the governor to immediately remove the head of BOGIS, Engineer Adam Bababe. While the Chairman of Youths of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Sunday Ishaku, said the youths have passed a vote of no confidence on the CAN Chairman Bishop Naga.

