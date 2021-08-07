News

Borno church demolition: Pastors, youths demand reconstruction

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Maiduguri Comment(0)

Hundreds of youths from different denominations including pastors yesterday morning converged on the demolished site of the Local Church of Brethren, LCB, under Ekkliziyan Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYN), (Church of Brethern), Maduganari ward of Maiduguri metropolis in a peaceful demonstration, where they demanded immediate reconstruction of the demolished church.

The pastor in charge of EYN Maduganari, Reverend Shawulu Auta Ndahi, condemned the killing of one of his church member (Ezekiel Bitrus, aged 29 died), who attempted to protect the church from demolition and requested that the state government should immediately assist the family of the deceased and those who sustained gunshot wounds currently receiving treatment at the state specialist hospital in Maiduguri.

The pastor insisted that the land on which the demolished church and other facilities were built on rightly belonged to the church and displayed the Certificate of Occupancy and other relevant documents used in acquiring the land which are legal documents. He called on the governor to immediately remove the head of BOGIS, Engineer Adam Bababe. While the Chairman of Youths of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Sunday Ishaku, said the youths have passed a vote of no confidence on the CAN Chairman Bishop Naga.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alleged gratification: ICPC arrests 4 NIS officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has announced the arrest of four Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) officials, and one other, “for allegedly receiving gratification and purchasing proceeds of crime’. Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, who made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, gave the names of the the suspects as […]
News

Governor Diri adds Fishing Festival to Bayelsa’s culture calendar

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

In order to promote culture and tourism in Bayelsa state, the state governor Douye Diri, has directed the commissioner for culture and tourism to capture the Great Lake Efi fishing festival in the state’s cultural calendar. Speaking on Friday during the Great Lake Efi fishing festival in Sabagreia community in Kolokuma/ Opokuma Local Government Area […]

COVID-19
News Top Stories

PTF: Nigeria awaits 4m doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has said that four million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine would soon be delivered to the country. This came as government offered to take responsibility for any negative effects of the vaccine on the people when administered.   The PTF also observed that the rate of infection of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica