Borno closes IDP camps in Maiduguri

As part of its efforts to resettle all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Borno State government yesterday announced the closure of additional four IDP camps within Maiduguri with a total of 11, 711 IDPs. Announcing the closure at the Dalori II IDP camp yesterday, Governor Babagana Zulum said: “It is with deep sense of responsibility today, as we witness the closure of Dalori I, Dalori II, Gubio and Muna Elbadawi camps. This occasion would not have been possible without the support of the Victims’ Support Fund (CSF) that had supported the programme with N1.7 billion. “VSF has rehabilitated houses, health facilities, schools and other public buildings in Dikwa, Bama, Konduga, Marte, Gwoza and Mafa and the residents have since been resettled; keeping IDPs in the camps is not sustainable. With today’s occasion, all camps within Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Areas are hereby closed.”

 

