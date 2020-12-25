News

Borno discovers 22,556 ghost teachers, LG workers in verification exercise

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Maiduguri

No fewer than twenty two thousand, five hundred and fifty six ghost workers were discovered masquerading as teachers and workers in local government areas after two simultaneous verification exercises ordered by Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum.

 

The combined findings were contained in separate reports presented to the governor by the committee on local government staffs verification chaired by Senator Kaka Malam Yale and another on primary school teachers, chaired by Dr. Shettima Kullima.

 

Of the figures, 14,762 ghost workers were discovered in the local government payment system, while 7,794 ghost teachers were also identified. A total figure of over N420 million was saved according to the data presented to the governor.

 

The amount came from about N183.6 million recovered      rusin bogus teachers’ salaries while another N237 million was recovered from ghost council workers. In one of the two report presentations, Chairman of the Primary School Teachers Verification Committee, Dr. Shettima Kullima, explained that the total number of primary school teachers in the 27 local government areas was 26,450 before the verification. He noted that 24,250 teachers took part in the exercise while about 2,204 did not appear before the committee.

 

The chairman further said that the total gross salary of the teachers before the verification exercise was N693 million while the figure had now reduced to N509 million after 18,656 workers were cleared for the biometric data capture, which led to the savings of N183 million.

 

In the other presentation, Senator Kaka Malam  Yale, who chaired the committee for local government staff verification exercise, said at the end of the exercise, the number of staff dropped from 71,568 to 56,806. Accordingly, the salary wage dropped from N1.1 billion to N965 million being the new salary wage for the 27 council areas

