Borno drills 105 boreholes, rehabilitates 315

To tackle water scarcity in Maiduguri and other parts of the state, Borno State government has in the last one year drilled 105 boreholes, rehabilitated and maintained 315 existing others in its efforts to provide potable water to the people of the state.

Borno State Commissioner for Water Resource, Tijjani Goni, who disclosed this yesterday while speaking to journalists at a press conference to mark the first anniversary of Governor Babagana Zulum in office said: “The ministry completed turn around maintenance of 185KV six centrifugal pump (high lift pump) in the water treatment plant with the capacity of discharging 560,000 litre per hour each.

“The daily production of water in the treatment plant has improved to between 28 and 30 litres per day as at last year to between 38 and 45 litres per day now; soon we will achieve the design production rate of the facility which is 63litres per day. And also all the daily production must attain WHO standards before releasing the water to the consumers’ end,” he added. Goni said: “Also during the period under review, the ministry has complete the repair and maintenance of waterworks B with 44kw 3nos centrifugal pump with discharge capacity of 170,000 litres per hour, 465,000 litres per hours underground water reservoir, 2nos 259kw/400v, electric power generator and all structures completely rehabilitates, abandoned by PTF of project since 1998.

