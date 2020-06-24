News

Borno drills 105 boreholes, rehabilitates 315

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Comment(0)

To tackle water scarcity in Maiduguri and other parts of the state, Borno State government has in the last one year drilled 105 boreholes, rehabilitated and maintained 315 existing others in its efforts to provide potable water to the people of the state.

Borno State Commissioner for Water Resource, Tijjani Goni, who disclosed this yesterday while speaking to journalists at a press conference to mark the first anniversary of Governor Babagana Zulum in office said: “The ministry completed turn around maintenance of 185KV six centrifugal pump (high lift pump) in the water treatment plant with the capacity of discharging 560,000 litre per hour each.

“The daily production of water in the treatment plant has improved to between 28 and 30 litres per day as at last year to between 38 and 45 litres per day now; soon we will achieve the design production rate of the facility which is 63litres per day. And also all the daily production must attain WHO standards before releasing the water to the consumers’ end,” he added. Goni said: “Also during the period under review, the ministry has complete the repair and maintenance of waterworks B with 44kw 3nos centrifugal pump with discharge capacity of 170,000 litres per hour, 465,000 litres per hours underground water reservoir, 2nos 259kw/400v, electric power generator and all structures completely rehabilitates, abandoned by PTF of project since 1998.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Malami’s memo exposes hypocrisy in Buhari’s govt –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tackled the presidency over the memo by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, accusing the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, of financial scam. The party said the memo further exposed the corruption, deception and hypocrisy in President Muhammadu Buhari’s […]
News

Edo: Ize-Iyamu to appear in court over N700m fraud July 2

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and four others will on Thursday, July 2, 2020 appear before Justice M. G. Umar of the Federal High Court over charges bordering on an alleged N700 million money laundry case filed against them […]
News

Oyo NMA warns Makinde against reopening of schools

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), yesterday commended the efforts of the Seyi Makinde- led COVID-19 Task Force in its efforts at preventing spread of the pandemic in the state, counseling him not to go ahead with his plans to re-open schools. In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: