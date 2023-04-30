Borno Federal Lawmaker Empowers 500 Constituents

The member representing Chibok, Damboa and Gwoza Federal Constituency, Hon Ahmed Jaha has empowered about 500 women, youths and less privileged members of his constituency with buses, deep freezers, sewing machines, and ambulance buses for the four General Hospitals in the constituency.

While flagging off the distribution of the empowerment items at the Government House, Maiduguri on Saturday, Governor Babagana Zulum commended the efforts and support of House of Representatives Member representing Damboa, Chibok and Gwoza Federal Constituency of Borno State.

He thanked the lawmaker for empowering the members of his constitu-ency saying if all lawmakers would emulate Hon. Jaha the economy of the state ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency would be revived. Governor Zulum said: “With Senator Kashim Shettima, as Vice president more federal projects will be attracted to the state.

We are going to join hands to reconstruct Maiduguri Damboa road. He urged the beneficiaries to put in good use items given to them by the lawmaker and assured the people of Borno that they should expect more.