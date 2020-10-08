Borno federal lawmaker lauds Zulum for relocating IDPs

A member representing Damboa, Chibok and Gwoza Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Ahmed Jaha, has commended Governor Babagana Zulum for his commitment in ensuring that all Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) in the state returned to their ancestral homes.

The lawmaker made the commendation in an interview with newsmen at the Government House, Maiduguri, shortly Governor Zulum inaugurated two committees for the relocation of the people of Marte, Ngoshe, Ashigashiya, Kirawa, Warabe and Hambagda communities in Matte and Gwoza council areas.

It will be recalled that recently, the state government relocated the people of Auno, Kukawa, Kawuri, Ajiri and Bags communities in it’s efforts to relocate IDPs in the state before the end of year 2020.

“Today is my happiest moment since the insurgency started.as you are all aware that we have been battling with Boko Haram insurgency over a decade now. And my constituency is one of the worst hit communities. The decision to relocate our people is a step in the right direction,” Jaha said.

The lawmaker further said that; “As rightly pointed out by Governor Zulum, who is also the chief security officer of the state, we have to take our destiny in our hands. Because if we remain complacent, the insurgents will come and take over Maiduguri and we will witness the displacement of over five million people, which will be the largest in the subregion ofAfrica.

“For me, the decision to relocate our people to their communities that are considered to be relatively peaceful is welcome. Right from the time our people were displaced six years ago, only four out of 13 wards of Gwoza Local Government are accessible and even at that you cannot go out two to three kilometers without security escort. We have takye our destiny in our hands,” he stressed. He said: “Our people are tired of living in camps, waiting for food and handouts from government and NGOs.

We want to go back home and pick up the pieces of our lives. You know our people doesn’t like begging, they are hard working. I believe when they go back home, they will go back to their farms after clearance operation by the military, which will give them the opportunity to cultivate more land area.

“They are going back home as IDPs in their home. I believed that the state and Federal Government will give them food and livilihood materials, which will help them in rebuilding their homes,” he added. He further stated that the presence of human beings would also make it possible for the people to complement the efforts of the military and CJTF as they know the terrain better.

