Borno: FG flag’s off reconstruction of 10,000 mass houses

The Federal Government has launched a ground breaking of the 10,000 mass houses for the rebuilding of areas destroyed by Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State. While speaking at the ground breaking of 10,000 mass houses for the victims of Boko Haram insurgency held in Ngom village of Mafa Local Government Area yesterday, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs Disaster manage and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Faruq, said: “Today’s event shows the commitment of President Buhari in ensuring peace is restored back to the region. I am here on behalf of the President Buhari. “The Federal Government is constructing 10,000 mass houses across 10 local government areas of Borno state.President Muhammadu Buhari has the passion and concerned for the people of the North-East.” In his remarks. the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, said: “Today, we are witnessing yet another milestone in the history of Borno state.

