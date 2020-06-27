Borno: FG flag’s off reconstruction of 10,000 mass houses

The Federal Government has launched a ground breaking of the 10,000 mass houses for the rebuilding of areas destroyed by Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State. While speaking at the ground breaking of 10,000 mass houses for the victims of Boko Haram insurgency held in Ngom village of Mafa Local Government Area yesterday, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs Disaster manage and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Faruq, said: “Today’s event shows the commitment of President Buhari in ensuring peace is restored back to the region. I am here on behalf of the President Buhari. “The Federal Government is constructing 10,000 mass houses across 10 local government areas of Borno state.President Muhammadu Buhari has the passion and concerned for the people of the North-East.” In his remarks. the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, said: “Today, we are witnessing yet another milestone in the history of Borno state.
Related Articles
Police arrest suspected kidnappers in Bayelsa
The Police Command in Bayelsa said on Monday that it had apprehended six suspected members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate in the state, including, a female, Ogeneima Omoni, 24. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Mr Asinim Butswat, who made the disclosure in a statement in Yenagoa, said the arrest was effected […]
Hushpuppi is Nigeria’s most-wanted hacker, has case to answer, says EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has described Hushpuppi, an Instagram celebrity, who was recently arrested in Dubai, as “Nigeria’s most-wanted hacker.” In a statement to TheCable on Thursday, the commission said it is now tracking other fraudsters directly involved with Hushpuppi, adding that “he has a case to answer.” ReplyReply AllForward DeleteSpam
Coronavirus: Lockdown relaxed in England as 2m rule eased
Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers can open from July 4 in England, when social distancing rules will be eased. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should remain 2m apart where possible but a “one metre plus” rule will be introduced. Two households in England will also be able to meet indoors and stay overnight […]
