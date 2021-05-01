Borno government distributes palliatives to over 34,000 households

The Borno state government has flagged off the distribution of food items to 34,000 households under the Ramadan palliative to curshion the hardship of the less-previleged and vulnerable citizens of the state. While flagging off the distribution at the State mechanical workshop, Maiduguri on Friday, the Acting Governor of Borno state, Alhajji Umar Kadafur said “this gesture is targeting 34,000 households in Borno state to curshion their hardship in this Holy Month of Ramadan.” “These food items are courtesy of assistance from Dangote, A A Rano Baba among others.

I call on other well to do individuals to emulate them.” He then called on the beneficiaries not to sell the items but use them to feed their families and urged them to also use the Holy month of Ramadan to pray for the restoration of peace in the state. Earliier, the chairman of Borno state Palliative Committee, who is also the state Xommissioner for Agriculture, Engr Bukar Talba said ” today we are flagging off this distribution with beneficiaries from MMC and Jere, but the exercise is going to be carried out ward by ward across the 27 local government areas of the state with at least 1,500 beneficiaries each per ward.”

In his welcome address, the Chairman of Maiduguri Metropolitan council, Hon. Umar Bolori appreciated Governor Zulum and the Acting Governor, Hon. Kadafur for coming to the aid of the people of the the metropolis who were undergoing intense hardship.

