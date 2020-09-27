Borno Gov’s attack: Death toll rises to 30

No less than 30 people mostly security agents, who were in the convoy of Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, have now died after an attack by Boko Haram terrorists.

Two sources told AFP on Saturday that the number of fatalities from the attack on Friday had doubled as more bodies were found.

The victims include 12 policemen, five soldiers, four members of a governmentbacked militia and nine civilians. Friday’s attack which is the second on the governor’s convoy in less than two months happened along the Baga Highway in the Northern part of the state when the party was heading to Baga town ahead of government’s planned return of internally displaced persons from Maiduguri.

This is coming as a report of the murder of another Nigerian Army Colonel, M.Z Manu has surfaced. Col. Manu was said to have been killed by bandits in Unguwar Doka Village under Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to online news portal, SaharaReporters the colonel and some soldiers, who were on routine patrol, ran into an ambush by the bandits, which led to his death on Friday. Two other soldiers and some civilians were also killed by the gunmen

. A security source said the bandits, armed with AK-47 rifles, invaded the village on motorcycles before launching the deadly attack. The killing of Manu happened five days after another, colonel, D.C. Bako, was killed in a Boko Haram ambush in Borno State. Katsina State had in recent months been grappling with security challenges posed by kidnappers, bandits and rustlers.

And in a related development, members of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) have again abducted two workers along the Maiduguri-Damasak road. The workers were on their way to Damasak to construct shelters for Nigerian refugees returning from Diffa Province in Niger Republic back to their ancestral homes.

The two abductees (an engineer, Lawan Modu Karsamil, and a carpenter, Ibrahim Musa) in separate video clips released by the insurgents, appealed to the Borno State Governor, Prof. Zulum and the state’s Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), Engineer, Mustapha Gubio to come to their rescue.

“My name is Lawan Modu Karsamil, I work with Ngazai LGA, I am a project engineer attached to construction site in Damasak, the project for Nigerian refugees returning back to Damasak. We were captured by the Khailafa army and we are now a hostage with them,” Karsami said.

Also while appealing to the government to come to his rescue, Musa, said: “I am Ibrahim Musa, a carpenter, we were captured by the Army of Khaliffa along the Maiduguri-Damasak Road on our way to Damasak to construct shelters for the returning IDPs. “I appeal to the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum and the Commissioner for RRR to come to our rescue,” he said.

The latest attack on the governor, abductions and murder of another colonel happened despite repeated claims by the military hierarchy that insurgency has been “technically defeated”. SUN

