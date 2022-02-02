News

Borno govt considers making NECO exams compulsory in public schools

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Borno State Government has promised to look into the request by the National Examinations Council (NECO), to make its examinations compulsory in all public schools in the state. Speaking, Governor Babagana Zulum promised to render all necessary support and assistance to enable the Council deliver on its mandate yesterday in Maiduguri.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, he stated that in view of the important role which NECO was playing in the educational development of the nation, the state government will continue to accord the Council the necessary support and assistance. While commending NECO for conducting credible and reliable Examinations over the years, he enjoined the Council to embark on more sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns to educate the public on the activities and mandate of the Council

 

Our Reporters

