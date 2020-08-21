News

Borno holds town hall meeting on 2021 budget

formulation and processes, Borno State government yesterday convened a town hall meeting to enable citizens make inputs into the 2021 budget. While declaring open the town hall meeting at the Government House, Maiduguri, Governor Babagana Zulum said: “It is my honour and privilege to be in your midst this morning on the occasion of a town hall meeting to interact and discuss fundamental issues on the 2021 budget for Borno State.” The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, said: “As you may be aware, budgeting is an annual event leading to the compilation of a draft budget with variety of aspirations and needs of the people. This occasion is a clear demonstration of our commitment to ensuring transparency in the budget process that would address the yearnings and aspirations of our people.

“Let me inform this gathering that our aspirations in the 2020 budget were largely compromised due to the emergence of COVID-19 as crude oil price crashed, which undermined our federation account allocation, Valued Added Tax and other sources of revenue that were equally affected by the economic meltdown caused by the pandemic,” he added. Governor Zulum further said: “The 2020 projection of N146.89 billion was revised to N108 billion due to the negative effect on our projected revenue as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. The implication of this made our projects and programme suffered a implementation challenges.

I therefore urge the good people of Borno State to bear with this administration as we are committed and resolute in the provision of dividends of democracy in line with our 10-Point policy trust. In his keynote address, Commissioner for Finance, Budget, Planning and Economic De-velopment, Hon. Adamu Lawan said: “Participants at this occasion include top functionaries of this administration, which include the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Head of the Civil Service, honourable members of the Borno State House of Assembly, permanent secretaries, chief executives of extra-ministerial departments and agencies, traditional rulers, chairman and members of civil society organisations (CSOs), among other invited guests too numerous to acknowledge individually

“It is indeed my honour and privilege to welcome His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, the Executive Governor of Borno State to this very important occasion, a town hall meeting for the 2020 revised budget and the 2021 budget preparation.

