Borno: ICRC distributes seeds, N1.8bn cash to 24,000 victims of insurgency

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

As part of the post insurgency recovery process, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has distributed improved varieties of seeds to 24,000 households, mostly victims of Boko Haram insurgency as livelihood support as 2022 cropping season begins.

The ICRC also presented N55, 000 cash each to head of households to hire or purchase a farmland, with additional N20, 000 to enable to them buy agro-inputs, agrochemicals and labour. Speaking in an interview with journalists shortly after the distribution at the Oil Mills Company in Maiduguri on Friday, the Head of Agronomist, Economic and Security Department, ICRC, Maiduguri, Mohammed Hussein, said the beneficiaries were drawn mostly from Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC, Jere, Dikwa, Bama and Monguno LGAs, which suffered devastating effects in over a decade of insurgency.

He said: “8,000 farmers from MMC and Jere, 5,000 in Dikwa, 5,000 in Ngala, 2,000. in Bama, and 3,500 households in Monguno were carefully selected to benefit from the exercise. “These improved seed varieties are 10kg bag of maize, 1.5kg of millet, 10kg rice seed, 7kg groundnuts, 6kg okra and 4kg cowpea for each Head of household. Also, each of these households is to receive N55, 000 cash to hire or purchases a farmland, with additional N20, 000 to enable them buy agro-inputs, agro- chemicals as well as labour.”

 

