Borno in difficult situation over surrendered Boko Haram fighters –Zulum

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has admitted the ongoing surrender of repentant Boko Haram fighters has placed the state in difficult situation.

 

Zulum, who on Saturday addressed military commanders and com-  munity leaders in Gwoza and Bama, also admitted it would be difficult for many people to accept the surrendered insurgents.

 

This came after the Nigerian Army’s announcement that the repentant insurgents would be deradicalised had triggered fear and panic in the state. Zulum said: “We (in Borno) are in a very difficult situation over the ongoing surrender by insurgents.

 

We have to critically look between two extreme conditions and decide our future.

 

“We have to choose between an endless war or to cautiously accept the surrendered terrorists which is really painful and difficult for anyone that has lost loved ones, difficult for all of us and even for the military whose colleagues have died and for volunteers.

 

No one would find it easy to accept killers of his or her parents, children and other loved ones.” The governor added: “In the last 12 years, we have been in this war, and we have lost thousands of fellow citizens.

 

We don’t know the whereabouts of thousands of others; we don’t know whether they are alive or dead. In these 12 years, millions have been made homeless and many wealthy farmers, transporters and others have been rendered poor.

 

“In these years, we were able to cultivate maybe around three per cent of our arable land, and as a result our people became dependent on food aid amid donor fatigue and potential food insecurity.

 

“In fact, the repercussions of the Boko Haram crisis are enormous. And as someone who has been involved in assessing the impacts and rebuilding efforts in the last seven years, I am in position to know the endless negative impact of the Boko Haram war in Borno.”

 

According to Zulum, accepting the surrendered insurgents has the potential of a civil rebellion, just as there is a risk that if Boko Haram fighters willing to surrender are rejected, they can join ISWAP (Islamic State in West Africa Province) to swell the ranks of fighters in the forest.

 

He said: “On my way to Gwoza and Bama, I saw many people cultivating their farmlands by the roadside and this is an indication of emerging peace, which we have to sustain in order to salvage our people.

 

However, like I said, we must come together to carefully analyse the two extremes and come up with a workable framework.”

 

The governor said he would meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, security heads, traditional rulers, religious leaders, national and state lawmakers, among others, for advice.

