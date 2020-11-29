Borno killing: Rejig security architecture, Atiku tells Buhari

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed shock over the killing of 43 rice farmers in Jere Local Government of Borno State and called for a rejig of the nation’s security architecture.

Atiku made his position known in a message he posted on his Twitter handle, @Atiku.

The presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election described the killing as heartbreaking, saying words failed him.

He wrote: “Heartbreaking. Words fail me. The lives of our citizens should be worth much more than this.

“The rejig of the nation’s security architecture is long overdue.

“May their souls rest in peace and may their families be comforted.”

Incidentally, only a few days ago two prominent Nigerians – the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State – voiced their concerns over the worsening security situation across the country.

Speaking at the fourth quarterly meeting of Nigeria Inter Religious Council (NIREC) held in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Thursday, the traditional ruler said the security situation in the north was so bad that ”people leave foodstuff in their houses for bandits.”

The monarch called for an urgent national dialogue to deliberate on some of the critical issues bothering the nation.

”We need to sit down in a very serious national dialogue to discuss these issues.We have not run out of patriotic, distinguished Nigerians who can proffer solutions to the problem,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein in Akure after the murder of the first class traditional ruler in the state, the Olufon of lfon, Oba Isreal Adewusi, Governor Akeredolu said it was an indication that the country was in a serious security crisis beyond the ordinary.

“This is a heinous crime, an incident which has, again, confirmed that we are indeed, in a serious security crisis beyond the ordinary,” the governor said.

Northern elders consequently commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar for speaking out on the deplorable security situation in the region.

According to the elders, the position of the Sultan is a true reflection of the state of insecurity in the North which, they maintain, is largely responsible for the food crisis besetting the nation.

